Summer 2023 Shoe's Trends Offer Practicality and Play

Hit the ground running this season.

graphic of arts and crafts style shoes, one of the leading shoe trends of summer 2023
(Image credit: Future)
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

There's a clear theme with summer 2023's fashion trends: duality. The shades of quiet luxury—think ivories, caramels, and slate gray—and ostentatious hues like electric lime green and vibrant orange will co-exist in your summer color palette. You'll don high-waisted trousers and linen blazers for in-office work days, but after hours, reach for statement sequins and party-ready pieces for evenings spent sipping spritzes and dining al fresco. Summer 2023's shoe trends reflect a similar balance of aesthetics: You'll find practicality with work-appropriate loafers and ballet flats but also the chance to express your more playful side via kitschy cool sandals and platform pumps. 

As Kate Bellman, Nordstrom's Women’s Managing Fashion Editor, details, the best shoes for summer 2023 exist on opposite ends of the sartorial spectrum—but shopping the seasonal footwear edit is not as tricky as it might seem. Ahead, Bellman offers insight into the front-running shoe trends, and you'll find a well-curated, ready-made edit to shop so you can hit the ground running this summer.

Prep Codes

preppy shoes, one of Summer 2023 shoe trends

(Image credit: Future)

"Tailoring has been influential the past few seasons and is only tracking to get bigger for upcoming seasons. With that, the prep codes have prevailed through key footwear styles bringing importance to loafers and Mary Janes," explains Nordstrom's Bellman. "For summer, look for lightweight materials, like a woven raffia version, or a pretty color palette."

G.H. Bass Whitney Weejun Penny Loafer
G.H. Bass Whitney Weejun Penny Loafer


Clarks Seren Mary Jane Pump
Clarks Seren Mary Jane Pump

Sam Edelman Lowell Slip-On Woven Tailored Loafer Flats
Sam Edelman Lowell Slip-On Woven Tailored Loafer Flats

Strap In

strappy shoes, one of Summer 2023 shoe trends

(Image credit: Future)

Statement straps, whether that be gladiator-esque cages or interwoven leather cords, are a dominating look among summer's trending shoe silhouettes. As for specific silhouettes, try a flat sandal that laces up the leg or a strappy slingback heel that works for both formal occasions (perhaps that summer wedding you have coming up the docket?) and everyday wear. 

J. Crew Lucie Strappy Block-Heel Sandals
J. Crew Lucie Strappy Block-Heel Sandals

Emme Parsons Susan Leather Sandals
Emme Parsons Susan Leather Sandals

Vince Coline 60MM Strappy Leather Pumps
Vince Coline 60MM Strappy Leather Pumps

Level Up

graphic of platforms and flatforms, one of Summer 2023 shoe trends

(Image credit: Future)

"Platforms and flatforms continue to be on the rise for the summer months and provide a sleek pairing to both effortless tailoring or sexy silhouettes," details the Nordstrom fashion expert. "Exaggerated heights feel even more modern this season with strong architectural wedges and reinvited design elements of the everyday heel."

Aerosoles Nadia Block Heel Slingback Sandal
Aerosoles Nadia Block Heel Slingback Sandal


Castañer Chiara 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles
Castañer Chiara 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles

Saint Laurent Carine Platform Sandal
Saint Laurent Carine Platform Sandal

Arts & Crafts

graphic of arts and crafts style shoes, one of Summer 2023 shoe trends

(Image credit: Future)

"As the temps start to heat up, be sure to amp up the color for your sandal assortment as well," implores Bellman. "Vibrant hues and colorful craft details"—think woven textures, quirky patchwork, fringe, and flair—"add an amped-up playfulness to show off your pedicures." Arts and crafts, but make it polished and fit for your day-to-day.

Doucal
Doucal's Fringe-Detail Leather Sandals

Chloé x Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Flat Sandal
Chloé x Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Flat Sandal

Guilhermina Woven Flats
Guilhermina Woven Flats

Ballet Flats

graphic of model wearing ballet flats, one of Summer 2023 shoe trends

(Image credit: Future)

"Adding a touch of effortless and ease to our shoe wardrobe, our romance with the ballet flat continues through the summer months. As versatile as they are feminine, they pair perfectly back to a long, ethereal dress, as they do to balance out the toughness of wide-leg jeans," describes Bellman of the classic, fool-proof flat.

Sam Edelman Felicia Flat
Sam Edelman Felicia Flat

Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerina Flats
Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerina Flats

Charles & Keith Tie-Around Canvas Ballerina Flats
Charles & Keith Tie-Around Ballerina Flats

