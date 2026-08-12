Cardi B Just Made This Polarizing Throwback Boot Trend the Star of Her New Music Video

You'd think filming a music video in New York City during the summer would call for shoes with the least possible coverage. However, lately, unseasonal shoes have stolen the role of sandals. Earlier this season, Olivia Rodrigo lip synced to "Stupid Song" in tall buckled boots. On August 10, Cardi B brought the divisive peep-toe boots trend to Brooklyn to film the "AH HA" music video.

Two weeks after the rapper released the song, she wasted no time starring in an equally unapologetic short film. Paparazzi captured Cardi's on-set outfit, complete with a zip-up crop top, matching micro shorts, and the scene-stealing shoes.

At first glance, the boots, with their skintight shafts and sky-high stilettos, appeared to be your average knee-highs. But zoom in, and you'll notice the open toe boxes. The black leather interlaced her toes à la fingerless gloves, showcasing Cardi's on-trend white pedicure.

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Cardi B filmed a new music video while wearing love-them-or-hate-them peep-toe boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

While I've been unable to identify the brand behind Cardi's boots, I wouldn't be surprised if her stylist, Kollin Carter, sourced designer archives for this throwback style. In the 2000s, the peep-toe boots walked so today's A-list-approved hybrid shoes (think: open-toe loafers and backless mules) could run.

Fashion shows like Balenciaga Fall 2007 and McQueen Spring 2011 popularized the cross between peep-toe pumps and booties. In 2013, Rihanna walked in a graphic pair from Tom Ford. Fast-forward to 2016, and Kim Kardashian wore a thigh-high, skintight take on the trend.

Back in 2013, Rihanna debuted Tom Ford's elongated open-toe boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian's circa-2016 style was extra skintight, of course. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From there, peep-toe boots began to drop in and out of the celebrity street style scene. Victoria Beckham's eponymous label revived the Y2K silhouette for Paris Fashion Week Fall 2019. That year, the creative director doubled down on the look with versions in burgundy, tomato red, butter yellow, and even leopard print.

Victoria Beckham couldn't stop creating new peep-toe boots for herself. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once 2024 rolled around, Gen Z fashion girls proved the polarizing shoe trend has nine lives. In late April, Kylie Jenner styled thong sandals-turned-boots as effortlessly as flat flip-flops. Days later, Sydney Sweeney sourced Beckham's fashion house for white thigh-highs to slip beneath her cut-out little black dress.

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Back in 2024, Sydney Sweeney shopped Victoria Beckham's peep-toe boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner married them with the flip-flops resurgence. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In recent years, celebrities have proven the summer-to-fall (or vice versa) transition shoe potential of peep-toe boots. Now, Cardi B might give them a starring role on screen. Before completely committing to the return of boots season, dip your toe into the edit of Cardi-coded pairs below.

Shop the Peep-Toe Boots Trend Inspired by Cardi B

TOPICS Cardi B