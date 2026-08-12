Cardi B Just Made This Polarizing Throwback Boot Trend the Star of Her New Music Video
Talk about a grand return.
You'd think filming a music video in New York City during the summer would call for shoes with the least possible coverage. However, lately, unseasonal shoes have stolen the role of sandals. Earlier this season, Olivia Rodrigo lip synced to "Stupid Song" in tall buckled boots. On August 10, Cardi B brought the divisive peep-toe boots trend to Brooklyn to film the "AH HA" music video.
Two weeks after the rapper released the song, she wasted no time starring in an equally unapologetic short film. Paparazzi captured Cardi's on-set outfit, complete with a zip-up crop top, matching micro shorts, and the scene-stealing shoes.
At first glance, the boots, with their skintight shafts and sky-high stilettos, appeared to be your average knee-highs. But zoom in, and you'll notice the open toe boxes. The black leather interlaced her toes à la fingerless gloves, showcasing Cardi's on-trend white pedicure.
While I've been unable to identify the brand behind Cardi's boots, I wouldn't be surprised if her stylist, Kollin Carter, sourced designer archives for this throwback style. In the 2000s, the peep-toe boots walked so today's A-list-approved hybrid shoes (think: open-toe loafers and backless mules) could run.
Fashion shows like Balenciaga Fall 2007 and McQueen Spring 2011 popularized the cross between peep-toe pumps and booties. In 2013, Rihanna walked in a graphic pair from Tom Ford. Fast-forward to 2016, and Kim Kardashian wore a thigh-high, skintight take on the trend.
From there, peep-toe boots began to drop in and out of the celebrity street style scene. Victoria Beckham's eponymous label revived the Y2K silhouette for Paris Fashion Week Fall 2019. That year, the creative director doubled down on the look with versions in burgundy, tomato red, butter yellow, and even leopard print.
Once 2024 rolled around, Gen Z fashion girls proved the polarizing shoe trend has nine lives. In late April, Kylie Jenner styled thong sandals-turned-boots as effortlessly as flat flip-flops. Days later, Sydney Sweeney sourced Beckham's fashion house for white thigh-highs to slip beneath her cut-out little black dress.
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In recent years, celebrities have proven the summer-to-fall (or vice versa) transition shoe potential of peep-toe boots. Now, Cardi B might give them a starring role on screen. Before completely committing to the return of boots season, dip your toe into the edit of Cardi-coded pairs below.
Shop the Peep-Toe Boots Trend Inspired by Cardi B
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.