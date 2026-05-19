The summer heat has snuck up on me. A few days ago, I was layering knits for spring. Now, I'm baking in 90-degree temperatures. I refuse to sacrifice my style until it cools down, though. Instead, I'm stocking up on elevated linen basics to wear now until September.

As a minimalist, my summer outfits revolve around versatile staples, but the pieces I've relied on for the last six months aren't going to cut it anymore. I'm switching over to linen finds—particularly from J.Crew, Gap, and COS—to survive the heat while looking chic. The linen pants, tank tops, T-shirts, and shorts I found are not only breathable but also refined enough to fit seamlessly into my minimalist wardrobe. The best part, though, is that these breezy linen finds only look rich—they all ring in at $150 or less. Plenty are also majorly discounted ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

It's already shaping up to be an especially sweaty summer, so the elevated basics below will go a long way toward rounding out your wardrobe. Ahead, shop all of the linen finds from J.Crew, Gap, and COS that are currently in my cart. Your future self from August will thank you.

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