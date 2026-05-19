I Want to Wear These Elevated, Affordable Linen Summer Basics Every Day Until September
The heat is no match for COS, J.Crew, and Gap.
The summer heat has snuck up on me. A few days ago, I was layering knits for spring. Now, I'm baking in 90-degree temperatures. I refuse to sacrifice my style until it cools down, though. Instead, I'm stocking up on elevated linen basics to wear now until September.
As a minimalist, my summer outfits revolve around versatile staples, but the pieces I've relied on for the last six months aren't going to cut it anymore. I'm switching over to linen finds—particularly from J.Crew, Gap, and COS—to survive the heat while looking chic. The linen pants, tank tops, T-shirts, and shorts I found are not only breathable but also refined enough to fit seamlessly into my minimalist wardrobe. The best part, though, is that these breezy linen finds only look rich—they all ring in at $150 or less. Plenty are also majorly discounted ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.
It's already shaping up to be an especially sweaty summer, so the elevated basics below will go a long way toward rounding out your wardrobe. Ahead, shop all of the linen finds from J.Crew, Gap, and COS that are currently in my cart. Your future self from August will thank you.
Nothing beats Irish linen or the just-right fit of this button-down shirt.
No summer wardrobe is complete without at least one lightweight sweater.
Polished linen trousers will make your commute so much more comfortable.
Pair these pants with a white tank top and flip-flops for a laidback off-duty look.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.