At Copenhagen Fashion Week, Bold Bermuda Shorts Are Stealing the Street Style Spotlight

Last year, guests at Copenhagen Fashion Week inspired everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Zendaya to test the Bermuda shorts trend. Now that celebrities are following their lead, Scandi It girls are flooding Copenhagen's street style circuit with even bolder iterations of the look.

CPHFW brand standouts like Baum und Pferdgarten, Herskind, and By Malene Birger brought Bermuda shorts back for Spring/Summer 2027. That's not to say attendees outside the runway shows are saving the knee-length bottoms for next year. Where designers debuted go-with-everything Bermudas in various neutrals, fashion people made a case for the summer staple in a more maximalist POV.

To put it plainly, if Alexa Chung's army green Bermuda shorts seemed like a novelty to you last month, prepare to have your mind blown by leather, snakeskin, and sequin styles.

Latest Videos From Marie Claire Watch full video here:

A Copenhagen Fashion Week guest wore Bermuda shorts in warm-toned brown leather. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, the trend turned into a snakeskin shade of green. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bermuda shorts even appeared in ruby red sequins on Day 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From a silhouette standpoint, Bermuda shorts are still the baggy, wide-leg, calf-brushing bottoms beloved by Demi Moore, Salma Hayek, Lindsay Lohan, and more. However, much like Loewe, Dries Van Noten, Celine, and Bottega Veneta did during the Spring 2026 season, CPHFW guests are reinventing them with croc-embossed, track short-adjacent, and dark denim versions.

Trading trousers for cropped counterparts, CPHFW show-goers are living their effortlessly cool fashion dreams to the fullest. One attendee even sampled summer trend-maxxing with track-striped snakeskin shorts (yes, track-striped and snake-print) from Adidas, jelly flip-flops, and an asymmetrical white T-shirt.

One attendee blended the Bermuda and track shorts trend into one statement pair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether they're wearing Canadian tuxedos or leather co-ords, Bermuda short matching sets (a Scandi aesthetic signature) are also becoming a mainstay in Denmark's capital.

The CPHFW staple in a leather version. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bermuda shorts looked surprisingly sleek with flip-flops and a cowboy hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a surprisingly straightforward and longstanding shape, Bermuda shorts are still evolving. Luckily for fans of the trendy trousers alt, CPHFW isn't over yet. While you await the next twist on a trend, shop Marie Claire-approved options below.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors