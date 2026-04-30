18 Cotton Sweaters I'm Shopping to Curate a Nancy Meyers-Inspired Summer
Courtesy of J.Crew and Quince.
Growing up, Nancy Meyers' movies were my summer style blueprint. Everyone was impeccably dressed in a chic neutral palette, with luxe, lived-in textures. The cotton sweater, summer's alternative to winter's cashmere knits, fit perfectly onto that moodboard.
Summer-y cotton sweaters offer the perfect in-between option for transitional mornings or early-summer evenings. They're lightweight and easy to layer, and add warmth without leaving you feeling overheated. Especially at places like J.Crew and Quince, they feel preppy-coded without feeling like they only belong at a country club.
Take J.Crew's iconic Rollneck Sweater—it has a slouchy, unisex fit that fashion editors and shoppers have been obsessed with since the '90s. This summer, you can find striped options alongside your usual single-colored fare. I own one in black, but the creamy white option has been on my mind since it appeared in an episode of Hulu's Love Story. At Quince, the options are a little more tailored and cropped, yet still feel timeless.Article continues below
The ones on this list, which hail from both retailers, prove cotton sweaters are a must-buy, even in the summer. Some are blended with linen for an even lighter-weight feel. These are pieces that will last far longer than a season. Ahead, shop 18 options I love.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.