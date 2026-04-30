Growing up, Nancy Meyers' movies were my summer style blueprint. Everyone was impeccably dressed in a chic neutral palette, with luxe, lived-in textures. The cotton sweater, summer's alternative to winter's cashmere knits, fit perfectly onto that moodboard.

Summer-y cotton sweaters offer the perfect in-between option for transitional mornings or early-summer evenings. They're lightweight and easy to layer, and add warmth without leaving you feeling overheated. Especially at places like J.Crew and Quince, they feel preppy-coded without feeling like they only belong at a country club.

Take J.Crew's iconic Rollneck Sweater—it has a slouchy, unisex fit that fashion editors and shoppers have been obsessed with since the '90s. This summer, you can find striped options alongside your usual single-colored fare. I own one in black, but the creamy white option has been on my mind since it appeared in an episode of Hulu's Love Story. At Quince, the options are a little more tailored and cropped, yet still feel timeless.

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The ones on this list, which hail from both retailers, prove cotton sweaters are a must-buy, even in the summer. Some are blended with linen for an even lighter-weight feel. These are pieces that will last far longer than a season. Ahead, shop 18 options I love.