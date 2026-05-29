My mom had one style rule—if you love something, wear it forever. There was no room in our Manhattan apartment for new clothes every week, so we both were prone to styling (and re-styling) the same pieces as the seasons came and went. It's an adage I took into my adult life, clearly, because I've been wearing the same pair of linen pants non-stop—and they're on sale at Nordstrom right now, so I couldn't not share.

Meet: The Caslon Easy Wide Leg Linen Pants. Originally retailing for just $80, they're now on sale for $50 at the retailer in the Half-Yearly Sale—but only until June 1.

If you're an avid Marie Claire reader, you'll know that styles from Caslon have topped my list of the best linen pants almost since I started tracking the category in 2022, earning points for softness and versatility. This style is no different, and it's quickly become the pair of pants I rely on most.

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(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

The reasons why are clear. They have a mid-rise waist, an easy drawstring design, and a subtly wide-leg silhouette. The fabric, despite being made from 100 percent linen, is neither sheer nor scratchy. It's almost as if they've been washed a few times before they came to me, in the best way. There's a thin lining on the inside, but it doesn't make the pair of pants any less breathable or heavy, even in scorching temperatures. Add in a $50 price tag, and you have a bona fide summer wardrobe must-have.

The major deal on the style is only running for a few more days, so there's still time to stock up on your preferred colorway before summer really gets into full swing. Whether you're packing them away on vacation or just running to and from the office this season, let this under-$100 find get you there in style.

Shop Other On-Sale Finds From Caslon