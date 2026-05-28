When it comes to capsule wardrobes, you're likely on one of two teams: You either think they are boring, or you swear by them. As a minimalist, I am a card-carrying member of the latter. I consistently rely on my wardrobe essentials, and now that it's a new season, my rotation could use a refresh. That's where Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale comes in.

Thousands of new markdowns just hit Nordstrom's site, including vacation-ready finds and summer sandals. However, I'll be using the sale to make sure that my minimalist summer outfits are in tip-top shape. That means shopping for linen basics, elevated neckline tops, versatile denim, and summer dresses and skirts—the kinds of warm-weather pieces you can endlessly mix and match with.

A summer capsule wardrobe makes getting dressed in the morning so much easier. If you don't believe me, this list of under-$200 finds may change your mind. Shop the chic essentials—all of which are on sale until June 1—in my cart ahead to simplify your summer outfits.

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