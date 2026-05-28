Chic Outfits Incoming: I Built the Ultimate Summer Capsule Wardrobe in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

21 easy, breezy finds for under $200.

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two fashion week attendees wearing updo hairstyles and white tops
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When it comes to capsule wardrobes, you're likely on one of two teams: You either think they are boring, or you swear by them. As a minimalist, I am a card-carrying member of the latter. I consistently rely on my wardrobe essentials, and now that it's a new season, my rotation could use a refresh. That's where Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale comes in.

Thousands of new markdowns just hit Nordstrom's site, including vacation-ready finds and summer sandals. However, I'll be using the sale to make sure that my minimalist summer outfits are in tip-top shape. That means shopping for linen basics, elevated neckline tops, versatile denim, and summer dresses and skirts—the kinds of warm-weather pieces you can endlessly mix and match with.

A summer capsule wardrobe makes getting dressed in the morning so much easier. If you don't believe me, this list of under-$200 finds may change your mind. Shop the chic essentials—all of which are on sale until June 1—in my cart ahead to simplify your summer outfits.

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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.