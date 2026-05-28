Chic Outfits Incoming: I Built the Ultimate Summer Capsule Wardrobe in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
21 easy, breezy finds for under $200.
When it comes to capsule wardrobes, you're likely on one of two teams: You either think they are boring, or you swear by them. As a minimalist, I am a card-carrying member of the latter. I consistently rely on my wardrobe essentials, and now that it's a new season, my rotation could use a refresh. That's where Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale comes in.
Thousands of new markdowns just hit Nordstrom's site, including vacation-ready finds and summer sandals. However, I'll be using the sale to make sure that my minimalist summer outfits are in tip-top shape. That means shopping for linen basics, elevated neckline tops, versatile denim, and summer dresses and skirts—the kinds of warm-weather pieces you can endlessly mix and match with.
A summer capsule wardrobe makes getting dressed in the morning so much easier. If you don't believe me, this list of under-$200 finds may change your mind. Shop the chic essentials—all of which are on sale until June 1—in my cart ahead to simplify your summer outfits.
It wouldn't be summer if I wasn't wearing these linen pants on repeat.
Culottes may be trending, but they have timeless appeal.
This white dress could work for so many summer occasions.
Denim shorts are a must-have in the summer—I like a mid-thigh length with minimal distressing for an elevated look.
New York It girls love a white skirt outfit.
Whenever I don't know what to wear, a button-down shirt never fails me.
A light summer sweater is never a bad idea to keep on hand.
For your summer wedding guest dress, the office, and everything in between.
When in doubt, a nice top and jeans always works.
Go with this cotton and linen jacket to beat the chilly office AC.
If you're skeptical of the capri pants trend, this find is a nice way to test the trend before diving in headfirst.
Wear these cropped pants to show off a cute pair of summer shoes.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.