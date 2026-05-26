As a shopping editor, I spend a lot of time, well, shopping. Most of my time is spent scrolling online, so it's rare I get to spend time doing what I love in real life, in-store. Because I practice what I preach these days (read: telling you about the best deals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale), I put my good word to the test and shopped the sale in person at the retailer's massive flagship location in New York City.

It took four hours and two shopping trips over the Memorial Day Weekend, but I found five pieces and product categories that are actually worth spending your hard-earned money on. Summer's biggest fashion trends are in full swing on the sale racks now that June is just around the corner. I found plenty of linen pants—my favorite pair from Caslon is currently on sale for just shy of $50—alongside warm-weather knits in the season's trendiest shade of cool blue. Despite being a card-carrying dark-denim devotee, I even found cute light-wash jeans that I would willingly swap them all out for.

Ahead, you'll find all of my favorite picks from my hours spent in Nordstrom's dressing room. So, if you need to revamp your summer outfit rotation, stock up ahead of your next vacation, or just try something new, keep scrolling. The deals are running until June 1, so time is running out.

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The Perfect Linen Pants

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Caslon's Easy Wide Leg Linen Pants are, in my opinion, the best affordable linen pants money can buy. They're thick without feeling heavy, aren't see-through in the slightest (as you can tell from the photo above), and are beyond comfortable. I've worn previous iterations of the style for years, but the new, wider-leg silhouette is my favorite. If you're prone to spills, try a shade other than white—but the lighter version is perfect for the season.

Summer Knits

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

The term "summer sweaters" might seem counterintuitive, but trust me—summer is the best time to shop for knitwear. Not only are there tons of cotton knits available that won't leave you overheating, but there are also tons of cashmere options discounted in the off-season. Case in point: This Vince pick that literally jumped off the rack at me—it literally fell into my hand as I was swiping through the racks. The polo style and V-neck details feel preppy, but the oversized fit is downright cool.

Lightweight Jackets

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

The same "shopping early" theory applies to jackets and coats. Lightweight jackets are my favorite category to shop for, no matter the season, and I always end up buying fall jackets a few months ahead of time, anyway. At Nordstrom, that meant finding a gorgeous white cropped, quilted find from Rag & Bone, which felt like the perfect in-office layer. I'm loving quilted styles in general right now, whether that means opting for a black-and-white checkered one or something more colorful.

Day-Off-Approved Basics

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

One thing I love more than spending time with friends? Cozying up at home. Most of my go-to loungewear is looking pretty rough, so I'm using Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale to replenish it. This long-sleeved top from Zella and the coordinating pair of drawstring pants from Open Edit are both shockingly soft. They also retail for less than $100 induvidually, which is great news—I plan on buying them in every color.

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In-Demand Denim

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Light-wash jeans are my wardrobe's kryptonite—I can never find ones I like. This pair of jeans from Frame changed all of that. The on-sale "Icon Flare" style I tried on in-store has sold out online, but I'm a major fan of the brand (and found a similar pair that's still in stock). However, I don't think they'll last for very much longer.