I'm Living in Linen This Spring—15 Finds in Nordstrom's Massive Sale That Caught My Eye
The End of Season Sale has your new-season wardrobe covered.
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Linen is a non-negotiable in my summer wardrobe. I wear my favorite linen pants weekly. And linen shirts? They’re a godsend on eighty-degree days. But if your linen rotation isn’t as large as mine, don’t worry—Nordstrom’s End of Season Sale is a goldmine of breezy finds in the fabric.
The sale runs until April 15 and offers discounts of up to 50 percent off a range of new-season-ready finds. In the linen department, you can find everything from dreamy beach coverups in sunny shades like lemon yellow to pastel-hued linen trousers that offer a break from your neutrals-only winter wardrobe. There are designer finds from Marimekko, Max Mara, and Simon Miller alongside under-$50 options from insider-favorite swim line Vitamin A and Nordstrom’s stylish in-house brand, Open Edit.
The sale is a one-stop shop for everything you need to stay cool this summer. Ahead, find everything you need to create the perfect warm-season wardrobe—and preferably one entirely made of linen.Article continues below
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.