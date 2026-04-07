I’m Walking 20,000+ Steps on My European Vacation—4 Comfortable Shoes I’m Packing With Me

After months spent cooped up in my apartment, I'm heading on a two-week dream getaway around Europe. As the type of traveler who has to see anything and everything on vacation, I need comfortable shoes that can withstand hours of walking (read: more than 20,000 steps a day). After much consideration (and even some testing on the streets of New York City), I've landed on the four styles I'm bringing with me.

It should come as no surprise that most of the shoes on my packing list are sneakers, or at least sneaker adjacent. The trending styles I've picked from Puma and New Balance offer both style and plenty of comfort while still looking cute. My shoes need to carry me from a museum tour straight to dinner, so they need to be the perfect combination of cute and comfortable—and yes, I've found a pair of chunky sneakers that fit the bill. I'm also bringing along ballet flats from Rothy's to add some diversity to my rotation.

Ahead, I'm sharing why these four wear-everywhere styles made it into my suitcase. Whether or not you have a vacation booked, I'm willing to bet these spring-ready shoes will go the distance in your wardrobe.

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Adidas Samba Jane Sneakers

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

After watching the steady rise of ballet sneakers over the last couple of seasons, I finally caved and bought a pair—and I couldn't be happier with the Adidas style I chose. I've stepped out in my Mary Janes plenty of times ahead of my vacation, and every time I do, I've received compliments. They look especially cute with barrel pants and baggy jeans, and I plan on wearing them with spring dresses when I return from my trip. And yes, they're just as comfy as your usual pair of sneakers.

New Balance 740 Sneakers

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

I know chunky dad sneakers are quietly on their way "out" in favor of slimmer silhouettes, but hear me out: The New Balance 740 style is the most comfortable pair I own. The extra padding on the soles makes them the perfect choice for long days spent walking down cobblestone streets. I'll be wearing them on the airplane with sweatpants, and then with jeans or chic linen pants when I land. It doesn't hurt that they come with Hailey Bieber's stamp of approval, too.

Rothy's The Square Mary Janes

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

I know I'll need at least one pair of dressier shoes for dinners and evenings, but I also know that kitten heels won't last on Italy and Greece's cobblestone streets. So, I'm packing my favorite Rothy's shoes: the Square Mary Janes as an alternative. I can confidently say they live up to their hype as the most comfortable flats out there. A simple black colorway and round-toed silhouette make them easy to dress up or down. The fact that I can pop them in the washer at my Airbnb is a huge bonus, too.

Puma Speedcat Metallic Sneakers

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

My personal style leans toward minimalism, so I'm not really a fan of trendy colors. However, I've decided to add a pair of "fun" shoes to the mix—and I've landed on metallic Puma Speedcat sneakers. Not only are they a favorite among A-listers like Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence, but the shiny silver hue is a major spring sneaker trend. When I team them with my minimalist basics, I'll feel like a true fashion girl.

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Other Comfortable Shoes I Considered

If I had unlimited room in my suitcase, I would have packed these pairs. From the ultra-slender Adidas Tokyos to the Dakota Johhnson-approved Nike V2K Runners, these are the sneakers I wear on a weekly rotation around New York City.