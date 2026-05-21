I Just Got Back From Italy—23 Nordstrom Sale Finds I’m Shopping to Bring the Euro Summer Vibe to NYC
Including lots of sundresses, chic sandals, and breezy separates.
It's been a few weeks since I returned from my most recent European vacation, but I can't stop thinking about my time there. The It girls in Italy and Greece sure know how to create a refined, yet effortless summer wardrobe. It's a vibe I'm trying to bring to my outfits in New York City, and now that the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here, it's never been easier (or more affordable) to do so.
From now through June 1, Nordstrom is offering up to 50 percent off thousands of deals in every category. I, for one, will be using the sale to refresh my rotation of hot-weather essentials. Since European summer style is still on my mind, I'm shopping for pieces that you would expect to see on the Amalfi Coast. Think: easy sundresses, breezy linen basics, comfortable shoes, and plenty of punchy colors and prints that fit the elevated, far-flung aesthetic.
I may not physically be in Europe this summer, but at least my clothes will look the part thanks to the sale. Ahead, shop my discounted picks to recreate the dolce vita style stateside.
A button-down shirt has never failed when I don't know what to wear.
Cool girls love chocolate brown as a summertime neutral.
There's something about red polka dots that read very Italian to me.
I'd pair this with retro sneakers for an easy, comfortable daytime outfit.
Gingham is one of my favorite prints for the season.
A chic matching set takes all of the work out of putting together an outfit.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.