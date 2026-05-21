I Just Got Back From Italy—23 Nordstrom Sale Finds I’m Shopping to Bring the Euro Summer Vibe to NYC

It's been a few weeks since I returned from my most recent European vacation, but I can't stop thinking about my time there. The It girls in Italy and Greece sure know how to create a refined, yet effortless summer wardrobe. It's a vibe I'm trying to bring to my outfits in New York City, and now that the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here, it's never been easier (or more affordable) to do so.

From now through June 1, Nordstrom is offering up to 50 percent off thousands of deals in every category. I, for one, will be using the sale to refresh my rotation of hot-weather essentials. Since European summer style is still on my mind, I'm shopping for pieces that you would expect to see on the Amalfi Coast. Think: easy sundresses, breezy linen basics, comfortable shoes, and plenty of punchy colors and prints that fit the elevated, far-flung aesthetic.

I may not physically be in Europe this summer, but at least my clothes will look the part thanks to the sale. Ahead, shop my discounted picks to recreate the dolce vita style stateside.

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