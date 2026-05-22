Summer's footwear rotation has to be my favorite of all the seasons. No other season allows you to show off your pedicure in such a variety of silhouettes. This season's slate of trending shoes is especially pedicure-friendly with plenty of chic sandal options. So, I'm going all in on this year's sandal trends during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.

Running until June 1 and featuring thousands of new markdowns of up to 50 percent off, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is the perfect opportunity to refresh your shoe rotation. I'm eyeing It-girl-approved trends like thong sandals, which are already warm-weather favorites for Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz, as well as toe-ring styles like those seen on Jennifer Lawrence. Thin wedges and mule kitten heels are also on my shopping list for my summer going-out outfits.

There's no better time to shop for new sandals than now, and the picks below prove it. Ahead, I'm sharing the sandal trends that caught my eye for summer 2026, and how to shop them at every budget during Nordstrom's massive Half-Yearly Sale. If you want to shop the sale but aren't looking for new footwear (I get it), I found the very best Euro summer-inspired finds. The time to complete your summer wardrobe is now.

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Thong Sandals

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Thong sandals (fashion's new favorite term for elevated versions of your usual flip-flops) are for the girls who love to show off their pedicure. Whether you opt for heeled flip-flops, Hailey Bieber's current go-to, or a flat, casual sandal à la The Row, these shoes pair with everything in your wardrobe.

Toe-Ring Sandals

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There's something a bit freaky about toe-ring sandals, and that's likely what makes them so popular. Marked by a leather or hardware-topped loop around the big toe, these shoes are just quirky enough to offer a little edge to your look without going overboard. To style them, just take after Jennifer Lawrence, who has worn them with everything from lace-trimmed skirts to breezy linen pants.

Skinny Wedges

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Wedge sandals are so back, but they may look different than what you remember. The early aughts saw chunky boho styles and espadrilles, but summer 2026 is all about a thin, '90s-inspired silhouette. The shoe is undoubtedly cool, especially teamed with this season's trending Bermuda shorts and culottes. A minimalist-coded wedge works just as well at elevating a sundress, too.

Jelly Sandals

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'90s babies will remember running around in rainbow-hued jelly sandals as kids—and now the shoes are all grown up. Modern jelly sandals saw a burst of popularity over the last few seasons, but they remain a fashion-girl favorite (see Kendall Jenner's recent outfit in Venice, Italy, as proof). Go with a pop of color or choose a translucent version that pairs with any outfit—either way, the shoe screams "fun."

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Mule Sandals

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Whenever I want to polish up an outfit, I throw on a pair of mule sandals—and I'm not the only one who turns to the style. Rihanna recently styled the peep-toe sandal trend with jeans, while Gwyneth Paltrow wore her kitten-heel mules with a cozy cardigan. I plan to take after the A-listers by wearing slip-on heels with denim this summer, and they will also add a dose of sexiness to my skirts and dresses.