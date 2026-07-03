Classic, goes-with-everything black bags are the backbone of any fashion girl's closet. But mine barely see the summer sun—especially now, when color trends from butter yellow to strawberry red keep drenching 2026's buzziest It bags. VIPs are banishing their basic black bags, too.

I started surveilling a color story shift the moment Rihanna traded neutral-tinted totes for the lemon yellow trend. The sunshine-y shade atop Dior's Dracula Book tote won RiRi over last summer, but by April 2026, lemon also coated her Dior Saddle bag. Within weeks, Taylor Swift debuted a new Lady Dior cut from the same sold-out, yellow cloth.

Of course, Dua Lipa's Ferragamo Hug and Alexandra Leclerc's Jacquemus Valérie are available in plain neutrals. Picking strawberry red and mint green instead gave both silhouettes Euro summer makeovers. How fitting for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

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Black bags haven't completely abandoned summer's style scene. Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift all adore Dior's black Cigale bag, for instance. Then again, only the butter yellow Cigale caught Sabrina Carpenter's eye. Ahead, see which color trends are getting A-listers out of their black bag comfort zone. Teaser: Dior's take on lemon yellow is leading the charge.

The Lemon Yellow Bag Color Trend

Dior's lemon yellow Saddle Bag was quick to join Rihanna's collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Months after this specific shade of yellow dominated Spring 2026 fashion shows from Celine, McQueen, Loewe, and Dries Van Noten, lemon found its rightful place on Rihanna's shoulder. Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson sculpted its Dracula-branded body from the same canary color as her matching Book Tote.

The Butter Yellow Bag Color Trend

Sabrina Carpenter attended a Dior fashion show with a butter yellow Cigale Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Contrary to Hailey Bieber's "played out" claim, butter yellow shows no signs of melting away. Before the color trend opened Dior's Cruise 2027 show, Sabrina Carpenter styled an unreleased naked dress with a pastel Cigale Bag. Its envelope-style body and teardrop-shaped bow matched the muted hue of Selena Gomez's sweatpants and Gigi Hadid's summer cardigan.

The Strawberry Red Bag Color Trend

Dua Lipa's strawberry red Ferragamo bag made her unmissable during Cannes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strawberry red has blossomed in every section of Dua Lipa's summer closet, especially her accessories. During the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, the "Houdini" singer offset her grape purple two-piece with Ferragamo's East-West Hug Bag.

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Subtle blue undertones set the sold-out shade apart from its tomato counterparts. (Similar-tinted styles worn by Daisy Edgar-Jones, Katie Holmes, and Lawrence confirm it's indeed of the berry variety.) The Ferragamo find is also available in tomato, though.

The Metallic Gold Bag Color Trend

Kendall Jenner landed in NYC wearing a surprising, metallic gold bag from The Row. (Image credit: Backgrid)

I had to do a double-take once Kendall Jenner's airport outfit graced my Instagram feed on June 4: Styling a carry-on as bold as The Row's metallic gold Margaux felt so unlike her. Any hopes to remain incognito at JFK Airport went out the window, thanks to the duffle's striped, glossy sheen. It was a very distant cousin to her more minimalist The Row totes, including the Marlo, Henri, and Park.

Why did Jenner go gold now? Knowing her, gilded bags on Rabanne, Michael Kors, Schiaparelli, and Roberto Cavalli's recent runways could've influenced the switch.

The Mint Green Bag Color Trend

Alexandra Leclerc went full F1 WAG mode in the mint green color trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexandra Leclerc's Jacquemus Valérie Bag shined so bright at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, I initially assumed its leather was white. Zooming in on the top-handle proved it was actually mint green.

Dior, Armani Privé, Chanel, Valentino, and Miu Miu also reimagined the pastel for summer styling. Whether Leclerc took cues from the runway or Taylor Swift, Kate Hudson, Sadie Sink, or Sarah Pidgeon remains a mystery.

The Lavender Bag Color Trend

McKenna Grace rubbed elbows with Leclerc in a lavender Kate Spade New York bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

McKenna Grace's Formula 1 outfits doubled as a Scooby Doo teaser—she's set to play Daphne in Netflix's upcoming live-action film. The actress's red beachy waves weren't her only homage to her character. Her Loop Shoulder Bag from Kate Spade New York sampled Daphne's signature lavender shade. Similar pastel purses starred in Zimmermann, Giambattista Balli, Stella McCartney, and Prada's recent runway shows, but Grace's exact shoulder style is on-sale for $250.