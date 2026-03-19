You couldn't truly call yourself a style expert in the '90s if your favorite outfit formula wasn't a collarless blazer and jeans. From Hollywood stars to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, this was the two-step way to look effortlessly cool in an instant. Decades later, it was only a matter of time before Sarah Pidgeon, CBK's Love Story doppelgänger, fell for the easiest way to elevate jeans, too.

When Pidgeon stopped by a March 18 taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show, her interview doubled as a tutorial for styling a blazer with jeans. First, stylist Emma Jade Morrison traded a CBK-looking black blazer for something more modern: the collarless blazer trend. Since Marie Claire's fashion editor, Lauren Tappan, called it the "elegant coat trend" she couldn't stop wearing, Gabrielle Union, Tessa Thompson, Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber, and Teyana Taylor have all tested collarless blazers. The cinched waist and button-less closure of Pidgeon's gray version set it apart from her fellow celebrity predecessors.

Sarah Pidgeon arrived on Kelly Clarkson's set in a foolproof blazer and jeans combination. (Image credit: NBC Universal)

Its curved hem stopped right in line with a slim black belt atop straight-leg jeans. Each column-like leg was as slim as her jacket's three-quarter-length sleeves. Pidgeon earned extra method dressing points for picking a CBK-coded dark, indigo wash. Even the actor's four-figure Celine loafers could've been plucked from Bessette-Kennedy's '90s closet. Their low-profile soles aligned them with another minimalist-beloved trend: sleek slippers.

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Appreciate the blazer's button-less look up close. (Image credit: NBC Universal)

Pidgeon has never struggled to dress up denim. This month alone, she's used cropped trench, a leather scarf coat, and a classic, shoulder-padded black blazer to level-up her CBK-esque jeans collection.

Knowing the Love Story effect, Pidgeon just made another understated, jeans-forward 'fit mainstream. Expect to see every fashion girl and their mother in a collarless blazer and jeans before FX's final episode airs next week.

Shop Jeans and Collarless Blazers Inspired by Sarah Pidgeon