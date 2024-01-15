Footwear is an integral part of our everyday lives, so making responsible choices can significantly impact the global footwear market. Thankfully, choosing sustainable options has become easier than ever, thanks to high-quality shoe brands that don't skimp on style. These shoe brands and their founders are responsibly sourcing materials, abide by fair labor practices, and are working to keep their waste to a minimum. Keep reading to discover the ethical brands making real strides in sustainability.

Veja

(Image credit: Veja)

Launched in 2005, Veja was a pioneer in the sustainable sneaker market, using a combination of organic cotton, Amazonian rubber, and certified Brazilian leather for their shoe construction. The brand doesn't shy away from transparency, either: They've made all of their sourcing and manufacturing processes public.

shop Veja

A.Emery

(Image credit: A.Emery)

Australian footwear label A.Emery offers minimal footwear styles that seamlessly transitions through the seasons. Their shoes are designed in Melbourne and ethically handcrafted in the Dehli region of India. Each pair is produced from leather, a by-product of the meat industry, responsibly sourced through the Leather Working Group.

shop A.Emery

Nomasei

(Image credit: Nomasei)

Female-founded brand Nomasei's goal is to create honest luxury shoes. Each pair is crafted at a small family-run factory in the Montopoli village in Tuscany. Most of their raw materials are sourced throughout Europe to lower the brand's carbon emissions.

shop Nomasei

Giovanna

(Image credit: Giovanna)

New York-based brand Giovanna has three styles of handwoven mules, all made by artisans in Morocco. Each pair is crafted from 100 percent raffia, a natural fiber from palm leaves.

shop Giovanna

Flattered

(Image credit: Flattered)

Flattered shoes stand the test of time by avoiding seasonal trends. Their mission is to double the lifespan of their footwear, resulting in less production.

shop Flattered

Thousand Fell

(Image credit: Thousand Fell)

Thousand Fell, whose biodegradable sneakers are ethically produced in a small family-owned factory in Brazil, are 100 percent recyclable and made from PET bottles, coconut, sugarcane, and palm.

shop Thousand Fell

Alterre

(Image credit: Alterre)

Founders Harmony Pilobello and Shilpa Lyengar's background in footwear and sustainable design led them to launch the brand Alterre. Each pair is designed with removable straps, so styles are customizable for every occasion. The brand donates lightly worn samples to Soles4Souls, a non-profit organization that distributes clothing and shoes to people in need.

shop Alterre

St. Agni

(Image credit: St. Agni)

St. Agni, based in Byron Bay, Australia, is transparent about its supply chain, sharing the physical address of each factory they work with. The brand refrains from using synthetic materials and uses natural fabrics like linen, silk, and hemp.

shop St. Agni

Brother Vellies

(Image credit: Brother Vellies)

Aurora James founded her brand Brother Vellies to keep traditional African design practices alive. Each pair of shoes is ethically handmade by artisans in South Africa, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, and Ethiopia.

shop Brother Vellies

Nomadic State of Mind

(Image credit: Nomadic State of Mind)

Nomadic State of Mind's sandals are handmade from recycled Polypro rope. Each pair is ethically made in Nicaraguan factories that provide employment to individuals in struggling communities.

shop Nomadic State of Mind

Grounded People

(Image credit: Grounded People )

Grounded People is one of Canada's first sustainable footwear brands. Their sneaker styles are made in Brazil using recycled and biodegradable materials.

shop Grounded People

Nelson Made

(Image credit: Nelson Made)



Nelson Made designs ethically handcrafted footwear in small quantities, with minimal environmental impact. Their Melbourne-based studio is powered by solar energy, and all of their orders are shipped with DHL’s carbon-neutral service.

shop Nelson Made

LoQ

(Image credit: LoQ)

Designed in Los Angeles and made in Spain, LoQ’s laid back yet refined designs offer low-impact shoes for the modern wardrobe. Handcrafted in the south of Spain, their shoes are made from vegetable-tanned leather.