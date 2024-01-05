Here’s Why You Won’t See Travis Kelce Attend The Golden Globes With Girlfriend Taylor Swift

It's officially awards season, and given that pop superstar Taylor Swift and NLF Kanas City Chief Travis Kelce were the most talked about couple of 2023, fans are definitely wondering: Will Travis Kelce be at the Golden Globes this year?



If you were hoping for an iconic, headline-worthy red carpet moment, we're sorry to disappoint.



Sources told Page Six that even though the NFL safety will be in Los Angeles at the same time his beau will be attending the awards show, he will not be at the event alongside Swift.



Instead, the publication reports, Kelce will be "busy gearing up for the NFL playoffs season."



The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to take on the LA Chargers at SoFi Stadium in their regular season finale and ahead of the Globes, which will air on CBS. Kelce is not going to attend any Golden Globes after-parties either, the source said, as "he will fly back to Kansas City with his team right after the game."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the team has announced that many starters—including Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes—are sitting the upcoming game out as the team has already clinched the AFC West and a playoff birth, Head Coach Andy Reid has yet to confirm whether or not Kelce will actually be suiting up on game day.



This year, Swift was nominated for a Golden Globe in a new category, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, for her hit movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. To date, the film has grossed more than $250 million in sales.



Swift has been nominated for a Golden Globe four times before for Best Original Song, but has never won.



Hey, there's a first for everything!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this week, sources close to the couple and their family told Entertainment Tonight that they're ""closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they’re an amazing match.""



"Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa," she source added. "It’s a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue."



The source went on to say that the pair "love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life."



"They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship," the source continued. "They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time."



Red carpet, shmed carpet, amirite?!