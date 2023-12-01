Fans have long awaited the release of visuals in tandem with Beyoncé's latest album, "Renaissance." Luckily for the Beyhive, that time finally arrived a year later. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is finally out in theaters, taking fans through the creative process and journey behind her record-breaking world tour. After hosting the Los Angeles premiere last week, the megastar invited a slew of other A-listers to the red carpet across the pond in London. Among the crowd of shiny outfits and buzzy names was Taylor Swift, whose silver Balmain dress brought the disco to the Renaissance premiere.

Swift definitely hit it on the nail with the event’s dress code of "upscale opulence" for the night. In true Renaissance fashion, the Midnights singer opted to wear "mirrorball" silver, nodding to Queen Bey's request that fans wear the colorway to her tour during Virgo season, and has since become synonymous with just about any Renaissance-themed occasion.

Swift's shimmery number was embellished all over with sequins and adorned with asymmetrical floral-esque ruffles at the neckline, finished off with a dramatic leg-baring slit on the side. The singer stuck with her signature red lip for the glam and paired her dress with black open-toed heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. For the final touch, she kept the disco energy going with diamond-studded jewelry from Anita Ko.

But wearing metallics isn't the only way Swift nodded to Beyoncé. When it comes to her ensemble, the pop star opted for Balmain, which, if you didn’t know, is a personal favorite of Beyoncé's. Queen Bey collaborated with the French fashion house for a ballroom-inspired couture collection for its couture collection, and the powerhouse performer often wore Olivier Rousteing's while on tour.

Swift’s head-turning look not only meets the Renaissance theme, but it seems the singer brought out one of her best red-carpet outfits of the year following Beyoncé's appearance at her very own Eras Tour movie premiere in Hollywood back in October. There, Bey was spotted next to the singer, sporting a black catsuit with a chrome chest plate and matching sunglasses. We’re so loving this friendship, and with Swift’s Eras Tour continuing until the end of 2024, maybe we’ll see more moments from the two in the near future.