Here’s What Songs Made the Cut for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film—and Which Ones Didn’t

The countdown is on to Friday and the release of Beyoncé’s concert movie Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé—and after its world premiere last Saturday, more details emerge about what did and didn’t make the cut in the film.
“It’s more than a concert,” the performer said near the beginning of the movie, per Variety. “It’s a culture. It’s a state of mind. It’s a release. It’s a fantasy come true.” Those who attended one of the tour’s stops during its run from May to October can attest to the validity of that statement, where attendees weren’t just concertgoers—they were a community. And the public responded; the Renaissance World Tour was the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist and the eighth-highest-grossing tour of all time. All told, the RWT netted $579 million worldwide.
And even if you didn’t get to see the show live during its five-month run, you can experience it for yourself on the big screen this weekend. Beyoncé—who wrote, produced, and directed the film—“handled the production with precision and care, spending a painstaking four years putting together the aural spectacular and battling a knee injury that required surgery in the run-up to the tour’s start,” Variety reports. In the film, Beyoncé describes the tour as a “machine” and details how it all came to life, “from the women in harnesses who built the screens panel by panel to the nurses, editors, tailors, choreographers, catering, and more who ensured it went smoothly,” Variety writes.
“In order to perform as many times as we perform, we have three stages,” Beyoncé said. “As one is getting set up, the other two stages are traveling to the next city and getting built.”
The show had a runtime of over three hours, so the concert movie couldn’t include every song she performed. In place of some of the songs is a gift of another kind, though, in the form of vignettes where Beyoncé describes her family life and the experience of seeing her eldest child, 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, take the stage alongside her. Variety reports that many of the songs cut were from the album 4, dropping “1+1,” “I Care,” “Rather Die Young,” and “Love on Top,” as well as her Rose Royce cover of “I’m Going Down.”
“There’s plenty for fans to feast on,” Variety continues. “In the end, audiences will have their fair share of Beyoncé, with a glimpse into what it takes to pull off such a big production.”
Without further ado, prepare yourself for this setlist:
1. “Dangerously in Love 2”
2. “Flaws and All”
3. “I’m That Girl”
4. “Cozy”
5. “Alien Superstar”
6. “Lift Off”
7. “Cuff It”
8. “Energy”
9. “Break My Soul + The Queens Remix”
10. “Formation”
11. “Diva”
12. “Run the World (Girls)”
13. “My Power” (editor’s note: watch for Blue Ivy here!)
14. “Black Parade” (and here!)
15. “Savage” with Meghan Thee Stallion
16. “Partition”
17. “Church Girl”
18. “Get Me Bodied”
19. “Before I Let Go”
20. “Crazy in Love”
21. “River Deep, Mountain High”
22. “Love Hangover (Diana Ross Intermission)”
23. “Plastic Off the Sofa”
24. “Virgo’s Groove”
25. “Naughty Girl + Love to Love You Baby”
26. “Move”
27. “Heated”
28. “Kitty Kat”
29. “Thique”
30. “All Up in Your Mind”
31. “Drunk in Love”
32. “America Has a Problem” with Kendrick Lamar
33. “Pure/Honey”
34. “Summer Renaissance”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Four Months After the Release of ‘Barbie,’ Margot Robbie is Still Cosplaying the Doll on the Red Carpet
This time, she's in Prada.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift ALSO Declined to Perform at King Charles' Coronation, Book Claims
Yikes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Happened to Jessica Savitch?
In the 40 years since her death, the pioneering newscaster has become an Icarus-like parable, a woman who was punished for her outsize ambition.
By Justine Harman
-
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Refused to Quit Performing After Reading Hateful Comments About Herself Online—and Instead Buckled Down and Worked Harder
Beyoncé, reluctant to let her daughter dance onstage at all for the Renaissance World Tour, was “thrilled” at her daughter’s resilience.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Beyoncé Can Get “Really Mean” During Costume Changes During Her Concerts, Mom Tina Knowles Says
“We’d laugh because she used to do ‘Flaws and All.’ She would say, ‘I’m a b— in the morning,’ and I’ll be like, ‘And the evening, too!’”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jay-Z Reveals that He and Beyoncé Were Originally Going to Name Daughter Blue Ivy Something Totally Different
Nothing better than a proud dad.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
For Her Next Tour, Beyoncé Will Have Three Generations of Women in Her Family Onstage with Her—If Blue Ivy Carter Has Her Way
Blue Ivy was already a fixture onstage at the Renaissance World Tour.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Beyoncé Showed Up to Support Taylor Swift at 'The Eras Tour' Movie Premiere
Women supporting women :)
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tina Knowles Praises Both Her Daughter Beyoncé and Taylor Swift on Their Tour Successes: “To [Be] Able to Stimulate the Economy is No Small Feat”
Two words—Renaissance and Eras—have defined the summer musically.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
You Can Actually Apply to Be a Beyoncé Reporter for a Major National Newspaper—and a Taylor Swift Reporter, Too
This is not a drill.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Tina Knowles Shares a Rare Photo of Beyoncé at Home with Her Three Kids
“You are such rare and precious gift,” Knowles said of her eldest daughter.
By Rachel Burchfield