Beyoncé Showed Up to Support Taylor Swift at 'The Eras Tour' Movie Premiere

Taylor Swift premiered her Eras Tour movie concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and she had some grade A support on hand: Beyoncé herself showed up to cheer on her fellow legendary performer. (The Eras Tour and the Renaissance Tour have been going on simultaneously, and both making history in their own ways.)
Arriving at the AMC at The Grove, the two superstars posed together. At some point during the event, they also filmed an adorable Boomerang while enjoying some popcorn out of an Eras-themed box, sitting in the front row of the theater.
Posting this clip on Instagram, Swift expressed her gratitude to Beyoncé for taking the time to make an appearance.
"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Swift wrote.
"The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."
The comments were deactivated, though I'm sure many celebs would have rallied to praise this sweet "women supporting women" moment.
For the premiere, Swift positively stunned in a 1989 (Taylor's Version) sky blue strapless high-low gown with floral texture and cutouts by Oscar de la Renta, paired with matching heeled sandals.
She accessorized with a white gold diamond ring by Akillis and an aquamarine ring by Anabela Chan.
The Eras Tour film will be released today (Oct. 12) from 6 p.m., instead of the original release date (Oct. 13). "Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!" Swift wrote on Instagram.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
