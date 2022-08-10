Worth It: Tom Ford 004 Ocean Plastic Watch

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

As a devout watch collector, it's almost a surprise that Tom Ford's first foray into creating timepieces began only a few years ago, in the spring of 2018. The 001—a Swiss-made stainless steel watch—was the perfect accompaniment to his collections of smartly tailored suiting and cosmopolitan party pieces, and it spoke to Ford's built-to-last design ethos. But so much has changed since his first watch just four years ago. And with a global climate crisis, came Ford's growing commitment to sustainability in the fashion industry—where the designer held court as the former head of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

You might say that Ford's launch of the TOM FORD Ocean Plastic Timepiece collection was his call to arms. The 002, launched in 2020, coincided with the ongoing Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize (opens in new tab) announcement—the first global competition solely focused on scaling design alternatives to thin-film plastic (of which a staggering 14 million metric tons sit on the ocean floor). Ford will name the innovation prize recipient in 2023.

Now in his third installment of the Ocean Plastic series, Ford introduces his N.004 Timepiece with a minimalist rectangular face (ideal for petite wrist sizes like mine) and an interchangeable monochrome braided strap. Its lightweight design makes it the perfect companion alongside breezy linens (it's also waterproof up to 30 meters of H2O), but it's substantial enough to stand up to colder weather's sweater-and-coat pairings.

The watch and packaging are made from 100-percent ocean plastic, using approximately 35 bottles of plastic waste from the ocean's coastline and landfills. He notes that each new Ocean Plastic installment is a new pledge to his commitment to the cause. Besides, "ethical luxury is the greatest luxury of all," says Ford.

The N.004 comes in a chic semi-matte black or white.

Shop Tom Ford's 004 Ocean Plastic Watch: