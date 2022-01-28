The Types of Bags to Always Invest In
We've got it in "the bag."
As we reassessed our social lives during the pandemic, many of us also re-evaluated our handbag collection. Where exactly would we wear our purses if we only ventured to and from the grocery store? The answer, for handbag lovers, was obvious—take your new, never-been-worn-before handbags for a leisurely stroll down the frozen foods aisle!
And so, we learned our lust and love for handbags—to have and to hold—isn’t going anywhere. In fact, distance may have made the heart grow fonder, with handbag purchases and prices soaring higher than ever.
Pockets are great, but they're even better lining the interior of a really great bag, you know? Ahead, our guide to our favorite types of handbags, to show off at the supermarket and beyond.
The Top Handle Bag
Ever so ladylike, a top handle bag makes looking good look easy. A perfect fit for the palm of your hand, this handbag silhouette is one of the most chic ways to accessorize.
3.1 Phillip Lim Bag
Brandon Blackwood Shearling Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Leather Top Handle Bag
The Netted Bag
Nothing but net? Not these. Originally used as produce bags at French markets, the netted bag has seen a resurgence for several seasons now. Modern day iterations come adorned with leather handles, logos, and practical linings.
Prada Mesh Bag
Longchamp Le Pliage Bag
Nanushka Mesh Bag
The Clutch Bag
The name rings true: this handheld purse does come in clutch for toting around the smaller items. No longer reserved for just evening wear, the strap-free bag can also lend an air of sophistication to your daytime activities.
MCM Wallet Bag
Loeffler Randall Clutch
Naghedi Rhodes Clutch
The Backpack
Backpacks aren't just for primary school attendees, in fact they're one of our premier choices for toting around all of your stuff. Fashion houses are on board too, offering elevated hardware options, modern fabrications, and enough room to fit the whole kit and caboodle.
The Crossbody Bag
A crossbody bag is as stylish as it is pragmatic. Tote around your coffee, your phone, or find a hand to hold, because these hip-grazing styles are completely fingers-free.
BOYY Crossbody
Bottega Veneta Crossbody
Proenza Schouler Crossbody
The Shoulder Strap Bag
Intended to be carried just below the arm, shoulder bags aren't just adorable, they're also ergonomically sound. Meaning, they're easier to carry than their bulkier counterparts.
By Far Amber Bag
Dior Saddle Bag
Cult Gaia Leather Shoulder Bag
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
