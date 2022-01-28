The Types of Bags to Always Invest In

As we reassessed our social lives during the pandemic, many of us also re-evaluated our handbag collection. Where exactly would we wear our purses if we only ventured to and from the grocery store? The answer, for handbag lovers, was obvious—take your new, never-been-worn-before handbags for a leisurely stroll down the frozen foods aisle!

And so, we learned our lust and love for handbags—to have and to hold—isn’t going anywhere. In fact, distance may have made the heart grow fonder, with handbag purchases and prices soaring higher than ever.

Pockets are great, but they're even better lining the interior of a really great bag, you know? Ahead, our guide to our favorite types of handbags, to show off at the supermarket and beyond.

The Top Handle Bag

Ever so ladylike, a top handle bag makes looking good look easy. A perfect fit for the palm of your hand, this handbag silhouette is one of the most chic ways to accessorize.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Netted Bag

Nothing but net? Not these. Originally used as produce bags at French markets, the netted bag has seen a resurgence for several seasons now. Modern day iterations come adorned with leather handles, logos, and practical linings.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Clutch Bag

The name rings true: this handheld purse does come in clutch for toting around the smaller items. No longer reserved for just evening wear, the strap-free bag can also lend an air of sophistication to your daytime activities.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Backpack

Backpacks aren't just for primary school attendees, in fact they're one of our premier choices for toting around all of your stuff. Fashion houses are on board too, offering elevated hardware options, modern fabrications, and enough room to fit the whole kit and caboodle.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Crossbody Bag

A crossbody bag is as stylish as it is pragmatic. Tote around your coffee, your phone, or find a hand to hold, because these hip-grazing styles are completely fingers-free.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Shoulder Strap Bag

Intended to be carried just below the arm, shoulder bags aren't just adorable, they're also ergonomically sound. Meaning, they're easier to carry than their bulkier counterparts.