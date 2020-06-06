Handbag Brands to Get on Your Radar Before All Your Friends Discover Them

Just like your favorite dress or most beloved pair of flats, your handbag needs to be swapped out every so often. One surefire way to earn your fashion-forward credentials is to begin sporting a bag from an up-and-coming new brand before any of your friends discover it. If you're in the market for a brand-new handbag—or just want to know what's on trend this season—leave it to us. We're tracking down the latest bag launches and emerging designers that'll keep your accessories game elevated.

To get you started, check out the nine brands below. Your new favorite bag awaits you.

Marge Sherwood

(Image credit: Marge Sherwood )

Created by design duo Sungeun Um and Soonyoung Kim, the brand is named after "Marge Sherwood," a fictional character in the Anthony Minghella film The Talented Mr. Ripley. The pair draw inspiration from contemporary art, particularly dance. Both dance and their designs are graceful, elegant, and known for their great lines.

Gu_de

(Image credit: Gu_de)

Launched in 2016 by creative director Ji Hye Koo, this brand has quickly developed a cult following. Known for their minimal shapes and versatile pieces, gu_de (pronounced "good") credits their influence to things that are "retro-inspired." Just look at their most recent spring collection: The influence was anything '80s, like Walkmans, CD players, and video game nostalgia.

Michino

(Image credit: Michino Paris )

Prior to launching his own label in 2014, Yasu Michino worked for houses like Saint Laurent, Givenchy and Nina Ricci. His love for accessories came to fruition with a bag brand that's inspired by travel, meeting new people, and the experiences that come with it. Michino states that through his work, he tries to bring "happiness and humor to everyday life," and with a reputation as one of the nicest people in the industry (which I can personally attest to), he's doing just that.

JW Pei

(Image credit: JW Pei)

This line of minimalist bags is designed by an LA-based husband and wife duo. These bags are some of the best out there, not only because they are made of vegan leather and recycled plastic, but also because of their accessible price point.

The Sant

(Image credit: The Sant )

Based in Barcelona, these bags are made from the highest quality leather, hardware and finishings. These minimalist bags are inspired by geometry: Precise shapes and clean lines are the go-to for this contemporary brand.

Chylak

(Image credit: Chylak)

Founded in 2014, this brand makes high-quality leather bags at a contemporary price. Founder Zofia Chylak is an alumni of Proenza Schouler and atelier Nicolas Caito is known as one of New York's best patternmakers. Fun fact: These bags are created in limited quantities, so much so that each piece is stamped in gold with it's own personal serial number.

Delaroq

(Image credit: Courtesy)

After working for fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and Prada, Jennifer Lyu debuted her own handbag line, Delaroq, which stands out for its minimalist aesthetic. "In a very crowded market with an affection for maximalism, I wanted to stand out with a minimal aesthetic focused on leather savoire faire and ample functionality to up our game," she said.

Her current styles are based on the concept of "upcycling," in which most of the raw materials used for the bags are excess or stocked items, which is in keeping with Lyu's mission to make sustainable accessories. Her designs are sleek and perfect for everyday wear, whether they're paired with jeans and a tee or a little black dress.

Cafuné

(Image credit: Courtesy)

If you're not familiar with Cafuné yet, now is the time. The brand was founded by Queenie Fan and Day Lau in 2015 and has been spotted on the streets of New York Fashion Week and beyond. The structured designs are fun and unconventional (check out those acrylic beaded handles), yet timeless and easily wearable. Cafuné's spring 2019 collection in particular was inspired by the art movement Impressionism, drawing on colors and feelings from Claude Monet's notable Water Lilies series. I'm in love with that purple purse.

DeMellier

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Founded by Mireia Llusia-Lindh, all DeMellier handbags are handcrafted in the south of Spain by local artisans using the finest Italian and Spanish materials. Because the bags are so polished and chic, it's no surprise they're a hit with the royal crew. Princess Beatrice was one of the first to start carrying the brand, followed by Pippa Middleton and everyone's favorite duchess, Meghan Markle. (She owns the mini Venice bag in forest green!) Other celebrity fans of the brand include Emily Blunt, Beyoncé, and Lily Collins. Feel like a star with one of the options, below.

