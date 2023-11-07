In Case Anyone Was Wondering, These 15 Fashion Things Are High on My Holiday Wish List

They make the perfect gifts.

By Anneliese Henderson
published

As a fashion editor, I get a lot of people coming to me for fashion advice, but the requests double when the holidays hit. I get texts along the lines of “Where should I shop for my activewear-obsessed cousin?” and “Can you send me an under-$100 jacket that would work for my sister?” on the daily. Look—it’s my favorite part of my job, so I’m all for it. To get ahead of all the messages (you can still text me!), I’m giving you my personal curation of gifts for the fashion lover in your life. And lucky for you, they’re all under $50 thanks to Walmart’s ridiculously good pricing. Ready to see what I’m eyeing (including a few things for myself) and why? Keep scrolling.

Time and Tru Faux Leather Leggings

Who doesn’t love a good faux-leather moment? And for $15? Yes, please.

Love & Sports Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Fact: You can’t go wrong with an oversize hoodie.

Time and Tru Short Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

Chocolate brown is the perfect neutral that’s not black.

Scoop Western-Style Booties

Let’s give it up for these perfect Western ankle boots. Pair these with jeans or a dress and you’re set.

Cheruty Small Crossbody Bag

The contrast stitching is giving me all the fashion feels.

Believe by Brilliance 14K Triple NK Set

These are gold necklaces you’ll want to wear with every outfit. We love a two-for-one look

Scoop Faux Leather Moto Jacket

I’m still shaking over the fact that this is only $45.

No Boundaries Cropped Cable Knit Sweater Twofer

It’s the year of the Barbie movie, and all I can think about is pink. So here we are.

Time and Tru Kate Flap Front Crossbody Bag

This is such an easy way to add a pop of color to an outfit.

Quickeer Baseball Cap

A baseball cap is that finishing touch that everyone needs in their closet.

LP by Linea Pelle Reversible Casual Center Bar Buckle Belt

Belts have been becoming more and more popular this year, so don’t go into 2024 without one.

EverFoams Slip On Home Slippers

Here are slippers that I 100% approve of wearing outside the house. Can you say cozy?

Avia Elevate Mesh Athletic Sneakers

Just ask any fashion editor—a pair of white sneakers is always a good idea.

Time and Tru Gold-Tone Beaded Stretch Bracelet Set

For the jewelry lover, you can’t go wrong with a stretchy bracelet set. The $6 price point is too good to beat.

Terra & Sky Turtleneck Sweater Dress

The deep plum feels so rich.

Anneliese Henderson
Senior Fashion Editor, Branded Content
