In Case Anyone Was Wondering, These 15 Fashion Things Are High on My Holiday Wish List

As a fashion editor, I get a lot of people coming to me for fashion advice, but the requests double when the holidays hit. I get texts along the lines of “Where should I shop for my activewear-obsessed cousin?” and “Can you send me an under-$100 jacket that would work for my sister?” on the daily. Look—it’s my favorite part of my job, so I’m all for it. To get ahead of all the messages (you can still text me!), I’m giving you my personal curation of gifts for the fashion lover in your life. And lucky for you, they’re all under $50 thanks to Walmart’s ridiculously good pricing. Ready to see what I’m eyeing (including a few things for myself) and why? Keep scrolling.
Who doesn’t love a good faux-leather moment? And for $15? Yes, please.
Chocolate brown is the perfect neutral that’s not black.
Let’s give it up for these perfect Western ankle boots. Pair these with jeans or a dress and you’re set.
These are gold necklaces you’ll want to wear with every outfit. We love a two-for-one look
It’s the year of the Barbie movie, and all I can think about is pink. So here we are.
This is such an easy way to add a pop of color to an outfit.
Belts have been becoming more and more popular this year, so don’t go into 2024 without one.
Here are slippers that I 100% approve of wearing outside the house. Can you say cozy?
Just ask any fashion editor—a pair of white sneakers is always a good idea.
For the jewelry lover, you can’t go wrong with a stretchy bracelet set. The $6 price point is too good to beat.
