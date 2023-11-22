We’re Editors and Expert Gift Givers—Here’s What We’re Shopping This Holiday Season

The holidays can be crazy, but for our editors, finding the right gift has always been a breeze. I mean, of course it’s easy when you have a retailer like Walmart at your fingertips. It makes checking off the items on your list simple—with affordable (like, super affordable) fashion, beauty, and home finds bursting from the pages. Want to shop the things Marie Claire editors are adding to their carts for their friends and loved ones? Keep scrolling for gifts that made their lists plus a few more pieces incredibly worthy of adding to your own cart. And the best part? Nothing will cost you over $60.

“My holiday gifting list is nothing short of lengthy this season. I need to scoop up big gifts for family and friends, and I always like to have a stockpile of miscellaneous yet undeniably pleasing gifts on hand for last-minute holiday parties or run-ins. Every year, I shop for a mix: My mom and sister are beauty girls through and through, most of my friends straight out ask for cozy accessories or warm clothes, and I find that home décor or shiny, new kitchen supplies are a hit with just about anyone. My shopping method has historically been pretty chaotic with different stores, websites, and pop-up shops in the mix, but this year, I’ll be getting everything I could possibly need from Walmart; it has everything under one roof.”

“My family is on the larger side, so rather than buying gifts for everyone, we pull names so we can really go all out on one person. I, however, don’t tend to stick to the rules and love picking up small gifts for the whole crew. Thankfully, Walmart keeps my extra gift-giving affordable, and I can always find something for everyone in my family. Over the years, I’ve picked up a few tried-and-true gifts that always land, such as fuzzy slippers for my mom and cozy sweaters for my sister and sisters-in-law. My brothers are admittedly the hardest to shop for, so I like to keep it simple with an insulated tumbler I know they’ll get plenty of use out of.”

“I am the eldest cousin of eight (with lots of aunts and uncles), so finding the perfect thing for everyone is the name of the game. Everyone wants something different, and Walmart is the ultimate time-saving one-stop shop for every single person on my list this year. I’m looking for cute dorm accessories for my cousin who is off to college next year, cozy picks for my sister who’s finishing up a graduate degree and needs to chill after class, and a few elevated options for my mom who is always asking me about what’s trending. Plus, there’s no harm in grabbing a few beauty buys for myself in the process in the name of self-care.”

Shop More Editor-Approved Gifting Picks From Walmart