What to Wear and Shop for the Holidays, According to This Style Expert

The holidays are in full swing, and according to fashion journalist, content creator, and podcast host Liv Perez, Walmart is a holiday shopper's dream. "Walmart has been a family favorite since I was a kid because it's a one-stop shop for everything, especially during the holidays," she tells me. "It's perfect whether I'm looking for holiday decorations, a sweater for the cooler months, a new earring for that last-minute party, or stocking stuffers I know will make me the best gift giver at the party." I caught up with the style expert to get the specifics about what she's been shopping for this year, and it's safe to say I was beyond impressed. Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on how Perez is styling looks for holiday festivities, what she's eyeing to gift her friends and family, and why she swears by Walmart's top-notch selection.

(Image credit: @livvperez; Original Illustration by Mira Thekdi)

"You can find me wearing this look to attend any holiday festivity from picking out a tree to shopping. It's comfortable to be out all day in, but the jacket makes a cool statement. There's nothing better than a statement coat because it's the lowest effort, biggest impact outfit. You can easily pair so many pieces in your closet —like jeans and a white shirt—underneath it, and the outfit will look elevated without even trying. Not only do I love this jacket (the patent leather and shearling collar are so unique and stylish), but it's also an amazing gift to give to anyone in your life. A must-add to that gift list!" — Liv Perez, Fashion Journalist, Content Creator, Podcast Host

(Image credit: @livvperez; Original Illustration by Mira Thekdi)

"This look is simple yet stylish, plus the jeans are stretchy to accommodate all of my favorite holiday treats! I often hear the saying, 'Don't wear white after Labor Day,' and I completely disagree. Winter whites can feel so fresh and beautiful during the holidays. I wear white year-round. I'm a big sweater girl and feel they're one of those pieces that get passed down for generations. I have sweaters from my mom that just feel like a hug. So when I find a good one, I hold tight. This white one is buttery soft, and I love the versatility of an oversized fit. I can style it at home with silk pants or tuck it into jeans." — Perez

(Image credit: @livvperez; Original Illustration by Mira Thekdi)

"I'll definitely be wearing this look to a New Year's party! This dress is doing double duty—it's soft, so I'll be comfortable, but it's also chic enough to dance all night in. I love a little black dress because it's the ultimate blank canvas. This look is all in the accessorizing. Not only does it feel special when paired with heels and a great earring, but it's also something you can wear over and over again year-round. A good black heel is crucial for every closet, and these are my go-to style. I love a pump, and the wrap-around makes them so comfortable. These go so well with jeans, a miniskirt, or a dress, and they can really up the ante on any outfit you wear." — Perez

Shop More of Perez's Holiday Picks