Everything I’m Packing for a Weekend in LA

I’m off to LA this weekend for Power Play , Marie Claire’s intimate, invitation-only summit that connects today's most influential women. (I can’t reveal exactly what’s on the itinerary just yet, but I can recommend following along on Marie Claire ’s Instagram for of-the-moment updates.) Over the two-ish days, I’ll be there myself with the MC team, where we’ll be hosting one-of-a-kind panels and networking moments, some wellness activities, and a fabulous cocktail party. Here’s what’s on my packing list, including the items I can’t travel without, plus a couple looks that can address all the aforementioned moments in the day!

Editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike photographed during fashion month. (Image credit: Nikki Ogunnaike)

Holy Grail Items in My Carry On

When I board the plane, I’ll be coming off of running a half-marathon. Yes, you read that correctly. The morning of my flight I’ll be running the NYC Half Marathon and then taking the red eye to LA. Is this wise? I can’t say for sure, but it’s what’s happening. I’m making sure my carry-on has my Theragun mini (to deal with any soreness and knots), LMNT electrolyte packets (hydration is key to recovery), Cheribundi concentrate (it has a bit of melatonin and magnesium to help with sleep), and of course my favorite compression socks of all time by Bombas .

My Travel Outfit

My travel uniform is generally the same no matter the destination: a sweatsuit, a T-shirt or a polo shirt layered underneath, and sneakers that look intentional. If I’m spotted in this I won’t look like a zombie, even though I may feel like it after getting off this cross-country flight!

A Casual Yet Powerful Networking Look

LA weather is a bit all over the place—much hotter than New York City, but possibly rainy, and forecast to be a bit cold at night. At Power Play I’ll be running around a fair amount, but want to look polished while doing it. I’m going with a classic Nikki outfit idea: trousers (that work with both sneakers and heels), interesting blouse, and comfortable shoes. I’ll have a blazer on hand in case it gets really cold.

An Easy-to-Pack Cocktail Outfit

To save room in my suitcase (and save myself from overthinking), I often pack either a jumpsuit or suit and camisole for evening events. I love the dramatic top of Chiara Boni's jumpsuit, and I also have my eye on A.L.C.'s belted jumpsuit.

