5 Key Transitional Pieces at the Top of My Shopping List

The below is from editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike's weekly newsletter, Self Checkout. Subscribe here.

With close to 20 years in the fashion industry, I’ve not only seen it all—but also know how to parse through the endless sea of stuff. What’s worth buying? What’s not? In Self Checkout, you’ll find my highly specific recommendations with a few picks from my most knowledgeable, stylish friends.

We’re less than a month away from the official start of spring, but it’s still pretty cold here on the East Coast. So today, I’m sharing a few key pieces that get me through this weird, in-between transitional time.

Nikki Ogunnaike wearing a vest, a blazer, and a pair of jeans. (Image credit: Tyler Joe)

A Leather Blazer With a Vintage Flair Deadwood Brooke Leather Blazer $210 at Net-a-Porter Another moment from the Bally Spring 2024 show that really got me going: the black leather blazers. I loved them because they reminded me of the ’70s (a big style inspiration decade of mine) but also because they’re a nice alternative to leather moto jackets, which I’ve never really figured out how to pull off. A leather blazer is good if you’re one who wears all black (no matter the season) and want to play with various textures to keep your outfit from looking flat. I bought this Deadwood one at $350, which I thought was a pretty good price comparatively speaking, and it’s on sale now for even less!

Sheer Tights for Styling Calzedonia 20 Denier Comfort Cuff Knee-Highs $5 at Calzedonia This hyper-specific window of time is the moment for your least practical tights and socks to shine. They’re not here to keep you extremely warm, per se, but more so to be an extra, light layer that adds visual interest and a slight bit of coverage. The idea is to wear them with knee-high boots, ballet flats, or brogues, paired with longer kilt-like skirts or layered under jeans.

A Timeless Sweater to Wear Now and Forever And Daughter Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan $460 at And Daughter I’m a big cardigan girlie, rarely traveling without one. I find them to be the unsung hero of sweater styles: They’re incredibly versatile and never really go out of style. You can wear them fully buttoned up as top or as a middle layer between your coat and whatever you have underneath. If you really want to freak it, turn it around so the buttons go up the back for a little style surprise. I love the ladylike vibe of Commes de Garcon Play cardigans (imagine one tucked into a skirt and paired with knee high boots) but I adore the old man vibes of the And Daughter cardigan above.

