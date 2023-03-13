At This Year's Oscars, All Your Favorite Celebrities Were Wearing White

The snowy showout rivaled this year's colorful fits.

Halle Berry at the 2023 Oscars
(Image credit: Getty)
published

This year, runways and red (or, in the case of this year's Oscars, champagne) carpets have been filled with vibrant colors and shimmering sequins. But yet another trend has emerged: snowy white. And so many celebrities have donned this classic tone that it appears as though it, along with sequins and rhinestones, has taken over this year's fashion palette.

But bright white fashion is far from boring. Scroll on to see how A-listers styled their ivory and off-white pieces on the Oscars red carpet, from Mindy Kaling's strappy Vera Wang dress to Ariana deBose's studded Versace masterpiece. 

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh  in Dior Couture

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images))

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Halle berry

Halle Berry in Tamara Ralph

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

paul mescal

Paul Mescal in Gucci

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Ariana DeBose in custom Versace

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh in Valentino and Tiffany & Co. 

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

Eva Longoria in Zuhair Murad

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

Mindy Kaling in Vera Wang

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sofia Carson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli and Chopard

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Rooney Mara attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Rooney Mara in Alexander McQueen

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Michelle Williams in Dior Couture

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
