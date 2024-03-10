Zendaya Is a One-Woman Barbieheimer in Pink/Black Armani Privé

She may not have been in either, but that did not stop Zendaya from embodying both Barbie and Oppenheimer on the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet.

In the war between Barbie and Oppenheimer (a not-at-all-real war that ultimately got us all back to the movie theaters to enjoy a good ol' fashioned summer blockbuster again), the real winner was all of us. Because it gave us so much. And "so much" can be said about this gorgeous black and pink explosion of an Armani Privé dress (with Bulgari baubles) that Zendaya wore.

Zendaya, both a Barbie and an atomic bomb, was styled for the GODS by friend and collaborator, Law Roach. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The richly saturated and highly shiny pink half of the dress positively collides with its sparkly black counterpart, the palm tree design punctuating the pink in a positively explosive manner. It creates a sort of mash-up that's hard to compare to the two films currently dominating the 2024 Academy Awards.

Quick question: if Zendaya was a Barbie, which Barbie would she be?

Imagine looking this way. Imagine being this shiny and sleek, this fashionable and glamorous! Not to split hairs (atoms) here, but has anyone ever looked this put together? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya never misses. Literally, all she ever does is serve hit after hit after hit. It's a track record that's truly baffling, and frankly makes it hard to write about her fashion choices because there's never a misstep! There's never a hair out of place! There's never a risk that doesn't fully pay off! Even if it's not your personal style!

Do we think Zendaya ever gets exhausted by batting 1,000 all the time? Or is she simply just not even thinking about it because she's just that cool?