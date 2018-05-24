Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A German candy company is now doing some major damage control after a royal wedding-themed ad did not sit well with its customers.

Super Dickmann's released a now-deleted image, which you can see above, of a Schokokuss, a well-known German sweet that is a chocolate-coated marshmallow. The treat was dressed in a wedding gown and a tiara, with a cathedral in the background. The image also featured the words "a foam in white," a pun on the phrase "a vision in white," in big, orange letters, the BBC reports.

The caption was a direct reference to Meghan Markle: "What are you looking at... Don't you too by any chance want to be Meghan today?" But customers were not buying it.

Comments on Super Dickmann's Facebook page bashing the ad for depicting Markle, who is biracial, as a chocolate treat began to appear underneath the post. "Pathetic campaign, pathetic response. I hope there will be financial consequences for you," one user responded, according to The Sun. "Saw Dickmann's commercial and want to set something on fire," another said.

Super Dickmann's has since taken down the ad, but before deleting the post, the company issued an apology on the thread. “A big pardon! The world of Super Dickmann’s is colorful and diverse and far from racist thoughts,” the company wrote, according to The New York Post.

Spokesman Bernd Roessler told the BBC the company had not put enough thought into the post, and another spokesperson called the ad "stupid and embarrassing."

The ad and the apology no longer appear on Super Dickmann's Facebook page.