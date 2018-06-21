30 Boozy, Super Easy Fourth of July Drink Recipes to Try

2 Tequila Blackberry Punch

Trust me, you'll forget you're even drinking tequila with this delicious mix of blackberries and nectar.

Ingredients:

4 Blackberries, plus more for garnish if desired

3⁄4 oz Raspberry or blackberry liqueur

1⁄2 oz Agave nectar

1 1⁄2 oz Cazadores blanco tequila

3⁄4 oz Fresh lime juice

Directions:

Combine the blackberries, berry liqueur, and agave nectar in a shaker and muddle. Add the tequila, the lime juice and ice, and shake well. Strain into a stemless wine glass, and garnish with 3 skewered blackberries and an orange peel.

Courtesy of Manny Hinojosa, global brand ambassador for Tequila CAZADORES