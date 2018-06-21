30 Boozy, Super Easy Fourth of July Drink Recipes to Try

Cheers to that.
When you're not thinking about the current state of America, Fourth of July is a great excuse for BBQs, beaches, and an unapologetic round (or five) of Miley's "Party in the U.S.A." Make sure the party is a banger with these drinks that you'll actually make because 1) they're delicious and 2) they require so little effort.
Feel refreshed with this freshly-squeezed gin lemonade.
Ingredients:
1 oz. Gin
1 oz. Triple sec
½ lemon, freshly squeezed
Top with SpikedSeltzer Ventura Lemon
Serve over ice
Directions:
Build ingredients in a Collins glass over ice, top off with Spiked Seltzer Ventura Lemon, and stir.
Courtesy of SpikedSeltzer
Trust me, you'll forget you're even drinking tequila with this delicious mix of blackberries and nectar.
Ingredients:
4 Blackberries, plus more for garnish if desired
3⁄4 oz Raspberry or blackberry liqueur
1⁄2 oz Agave nectar
1 1⁄2 oz Cazadores blanco tequila
3⁄4 oz Fresh lime juice
Directions:
Combine the blackberries, berry liqueur, and agave nectar in a shaker and muddle. Add the tequila, the lime juice and ice, and shake well. Strain into a stemless wine glass, and garnish with 3 skewered blackberries and an orange peel.
Courtesy of Manny Hinojosa, global brand ambassador for Tequila CAZADORES
When it's too much effort to sip on an actual drink.
Ingredients:
¾ cup tequila
½ cup Sparkling Ice Strawberry Watermelon
¼ cup lime juice
1lb watermelon
Directions:
Stir together tequila, Strawberry Watermelon Sparkling Ice, and lime juice in a large bowl. Cut watermelon into wedges and soak in Sparkling Ice mixture for 15 minutes. Insert popsicle sticks into wedges then freeze on a rack-lined baking sheet for 1 hour.
Courtesy of Sparkling Ice
Stick to the theme with this red and blue pomegranate mix.
Ingredients:
6 blackberries
4 oz pomegranate juice
1 oz lemon juice
1 oz vodka
Sipp Mojo Berry
Directions:
Muddle blackberries and place in shaker with ice, juice, and vodka. Shake for 20 seconds, strain into glass, and top with Mojo Berry. Garnish with blackberries.
Courtesy of Sipp
When you can't choose between the vodka and the beer...
Ingredients:
2 oz berry Vodka (blueberry or raspberry)
6 oz Extra Spicy Brooklyn Crafted Ginger Beer Mini
Blueberries
Blackberries
Directions:
Muddle blueberries and blackberries in shaker. Add vodka and shake. Fill Moscow mule mug with ice. Pour in muddled berries and vodka and fill with Brooklyn Crafted (roughly 6oz). Garnish with blueberries and blackberries.
Courtesy of Brooklyn Crafted
Attention red bell pepper lovers: this recipe is for you.
Ingredients:
2oz The Botanist Gin
1oz Cointreau
1oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
6 strips Julienned Red Bell Pepper
3 drops Homemade Orange Bitters
Directions:
In a shaker, muddle the red bell pepper, then add all remaining ingredients. Shake without ice vigorously, then add ice and shake briskly. Double-strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a strip of julienned red bell pepper.
Courtesy of The Botanist Gin
Even without the alcohol, this Firecracker Daiquiri is ideal for hot summer afternoons.
Ingredients:
3 oz. light rum
1 cup frozen strawberries
1 bottle Lemon Flower Sipp, chilled
Juice of 1 lemon
Directions:
Add rum, frozen strawberries, lemon and Lemon Flower Sipp in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into two glasses and garnish with lemon and strawberries.
Courtesy of Sipp and Mia Syn, MS, RDN
If the mule above isn't your thing, try a peach and mango vodka/beer mix.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Handcrafted Peach Vodka
3.5 oz. Brooklyn Crafted Ginger Beer Mini in Mango
Peach slices
Mint for garnish
Directions:
Mix peach vodka and Brooklyn Crafted Ginger Beer Mini in Mango. Garnish with sliced peaches and mint over ice.
Courtesy of Brooklyn Crafted
The easiest crowd pleaser? You found it.
Ingredients:
1.5 cups Smirnoff Red, White & Berry
8 cups Lemonade
1 cup Basil Syrup
4 Berry Lemonade Ice
Directions:
In a pitcher combine lemonade, vodka, and basil syrup. Stir to combine. To serve, place 4 ice cubes into a high ball glass and top with lemonade cocktail.
Created by Megan Marlowe of Strawberry Blondie Kitchen
Because what's more summery than an icy mojito?
Ingredients:
10-15 Blueberries
1/2 Lemon
1-1/2 oz. Purus Organic Vodka
1/4 - 1/2 oz. Agave Nectar or Simple Syrup
2-3 Sprigs of Fresh Thyme
Directions:
Muddle berries and lemon in mixing cup. Add Purus vodka, agave nectar, and ice. Shake for 20-30 seconds. Bruise 2 sprigs of thyme and place in the bottom of a highball glass with ice. Strain the cocktail into glass and add thyme and blueberries to your liking.
Courtesy of Purus Organic Vodka
A classy and sophisticated way to ring in Independence Day.
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Prairie Organic Vodka
½ oz. Elderflower Liqueur
½ oz. Simple Syrup
Muddled Blueberries
Directions:
Mix all ingredients.
Courtesy of Prairie Organic Vodka
Juicy cocktails that you can fill with your watermelon leftovers.
Ingredients:
Two 1-inch cubes of Watermelon (muddled)
2 oz. London Dry Gin
3/4 oz. Lemon Juice
1/2 oz. Simple Syrup
Pinch of Salt
Directions:
Mix together in a mason jar and add a slice of watermelon and a blueberry for garnish.
Courtesy of Bankers Hill Bar and Restaurant
Not your average cosmo.
Ingredients:
2 oz. Blue Ice Vodka
1 oz. Blue Curacao Liqueur
1 Tblsp. Grenadine
0.5 oz. Grapefruit Juice
0.5 oz. Simple Syrup
Directions:
Combine Blue Ice Vodka, Blue Curacao, grapefruit juice, and simple syrup in a mixing glass. Stir to combine and to prevent cloudiness. Strain into chilled martini glass. Add tablespoon of grenadine.
Courtesy of Blue Ice Vodka
A cider-heavy option Johnny Appleseed would be proud of.
Ingredients:
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Hard Cider
1 oz. Blue Curaçao
1 oz. Raspberry Schnapps
Directions:
In a pint glass, combine the Blue Curaçao and the Raspberry Schnapps over ice. Fill with Angry Orchard Crisp Apple. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Courtesy of Angry Orchard
What you'd call a real porch-sipper.
Ingredients:
3 oz. Tropicana Strawberry Peach Drink
1 ½ oz. Bourbon
½ oz. Lime Juice
Ginger Beer
Fresh Raspberries or Blueberries, for garnish
Directions:
Combine all ingredients except ginger beer in a mixing glass. Add 2-3 ice cubes and stir well to combine. Pour into an ice-filled Collins glass. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with fresh raspberries and blueberries.
Courtesy of Tropicana
Layer upon layer of boozy goodness.
Ingredients:
Blue Slush Layer:
2 cups Ice
2 oz. Blue Curacao
1 cup Homemade Lemonade
White Slush Layer:
2 cups Ice
2 oz. SMIRNOFF Red, White & Berry vodka
1 cup Homemade Lemonade
Red Slush Layer:
1 ¼ cups Strawberries, quartered
2 oz. SMIRNOFF Red, White & Berry vodka
¼ cup of Homemade Lemonade
Directions:
Blend each layer separately until smooth. Store in freezer until ready to build your cocktail. Pour each layer into a highball glass and serve immediately.
Created by Taylor Bradford of Pink Heels Pink Truck
When you're feeling a sweet adult beverage.
Ingredients:
2 oz. IZZE Sparkling Cherry Lime
1 scoop of Cherry Ice Cream
½ oz. Rum Cream
1 oz. Rye Whisky
Directions:
In a milkshake glass add rye whiskey, cream rum, and ice cream. Top with IZZE Sparkling Cherry Lime. Garnish with whipped cream and a cherry.
Courtesy of IZZE
Mmmm slushy moscow mules.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Smirnoff Vodka
1 Lime
4 oz. Ginger Beer
Ice
Scoop of Strawberry Sorbet
Directions:
Into the bottom of a copper mug, add vodka, lime juice, and ice. Top with ginger beer and a scoop of sorbet.
Created by Megan Marlowe of Strawberry Blondie Kitchen
The colors of the berries will give this drink a patriotic feel.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Belvedere Wild Berry
Half Lemon, cut into quarters
1 oz. Simple Syrup
1/4 cup Fresh Berries (could be blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, or a combination of any and all.)
Directions:
In a mixing glass, muddle the lemon quarters and berries with the simple syrup. Add the Belvedere Wild Berry. Top with ice and shake vigorously. Strain contents over ice. Garnish with fresh berries and serve.
Courtesy of Belvedere Vodka
An explosion of flavors, with actual smoke involved.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Absolut
.5 oz. Chipotle-Agave Nectar*
1 oz. Pineapple Juice
.5 oz. Lime
Directions:
Shake all ingredients, strain into a bottle, funnel smoke into bottle, and garnish with a faux bottle rocket stick.
*Combine 1 cup of agave nectar with 1 oz. of liquid from canned chipotle peppers (adobo) and strain. If canned chipotles are unavailable, use one teaspoon powder, blend vigorously, and strain.
Courtesy of Absolut
Like a boozy liquid rocket pop.
Ingredients:
2 1/4 Flor de Cana Extra Dry
3/4 Mint Simple Syrup
1/4 Blue Curaçao
1 Lime Juice
Directions:
Add blue curaçao to empty glass. Shake remaining ingredients in tin and pour slowly over crushed ice. Dash angostura and peychauds bitters liberally over the top. Optional: garnish with American paraphernalia and mint leaves.
Bring the party with a *sparkling* sangria option that serves six.
Ingredients:
3 cups Martini & Rossi Prosecco
1/4 cup Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice or Lemonade
6 large Mint Leaves
1/2 cups Sparkling Water
3 Lemon Slices
5 Fresh Strawberries (sliced)
3 Cucumber Slices
Directions:
Combine lemon juice, mint leaves, sparkling water, lemons, strawberries, and cucumbers in a pitcher. Gently stir in chilled Martini & Rossi Prosecco just before serving. Garnish each glass with a sprig of mint.
Courtesy of Martini & Rossi Prosecco
This tasty cocktail from Salute Trattoria Italiana was made for those who love their gin.
Ingredients:
1 oz. Plymouth Gin
1 oz. Campari
1 oz. Cocchi di Torino Vermouth
Directions:
Add all ingredients into mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 20 seconds. Now strain into a glass, over fresh ice, and garnish with an orange peel.
Because a party favorite doesn't have to be red, white, and blue.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. El Jimador Blanco Yequila
3/4 oz. Cointreau
3/4 oz. Lime Juice
1/2 oz. Red Chili Agave Syrup
Directions:
Shake all ingredients and double strain in a rocks glass over ice.
*Red thai chili agave syrup: make one quart of agave syrup (1:1) and add one red chilli in blender, blend, fine strain and refrigerate. Will last for 1 month.
Courtesy of McCarren Hotel & Pool, NYC
A nod to the classiest broad around.
Ingredients:
2 oz. Grand Marnier Raspberry Peach
1 oz. Cranberry Juice
1/2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
Directions:
In a shaker, combine all ingredients. Fill with ice, shake well, and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime twist and a raspberry.
Courtesy of Grand Marnier
Easy to sip, easy to love.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Grand Marnier Raspberry Peach
1 oz. Cranberry Juice
2.5 oz. Club Soda
Lime wedge
Directions:
Combine Grand Marnier Raspberry Peach and cranberry juice over ice. Stir and top with club soda. Squeeze lime wedge over glass. Garnish with fresh raspberries and spear of blueberries.
Courtesy of Grand Marnier
Think of it as an adult take on punch.
Ingredients:
2 bottles Bai5 Brasilia Blueberry (or similar blueberry drink or juice)
1 can Wakiki Coconut Bai Bubbles (or coconut water)
1 750ml bottle White Wine
2 cups of Strawberries (de-stemmed)
1 cup of Raspberries
2 cups of Blueberries
Directions:
Place fruit in a large pitcher. Pour in white wine, Brasilia Blueberry Bai5, and Wakiki Coconut Bai Bubbles. Stir together and let sit in the fridge for at least two hours before serving to allow flavors to mix.
Courtesy of Bai
A batch serves eight, so you can mix and mingle as you please.
Ingredients:
1.5 cups Smirnoff® Peach
3 cups White Cranberry Juice
1/4 cup Lemon Juice
Fresh Peaches
Directions:
Mix in a pitcher. Enjoy.
Courtesy of Smirnoff Vodka
Turn up the grill and fire away at something other than burgers and hotdogs. This delicious concoction was thought up by John McCarthy of Cedar Local in NYC.
Ingredients:
A couple of Grilled and Peeled Peaches
1.5 oz. Brugal Extra Dry
.5 oz. Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice
.25 oz. Honey Syrup (equal parts honey and water)
2 oz. Club Soda
Directions:
In a cocktail shaker muddle several slices of a grilled peach. Combine remaining ingredients in the cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into Collins glass over fresh ice. Add club soda to top and garnish with a grilled peach slice.
Created by John McCarthy of Cedar Local
Red, white, and...rosé? Give your tastebuds something different and mix it up for a sparkling fourth. This one serves 4-6.
Ingredients:
1 Tblsp. Agave Syrup
2 cups Orange Juice
1 (750ml) bottle of Chandon Rosé
1 Lime, sliced thin
Ice
Directions:
Pour the syrup into the bottom of a decorative pitcher. Add the orange juice and then slowly add the Chandon Rosé, a little at a time to avoid it bubbling over. Add ice and sliced limes. Serve.
Courtesy of Chandon Rosé