image
Today's Top Stories
1
The 15 Best New Products at Sephora Right Now
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
2
Beyoncé Is Officially a Lizzo Stan
image
3
The Podcasts for When You Need a Really Good Laugh
Rear View Of Woman Looking At Modern Building While Swimming In Infinity Pool Against Clear Sky During Sunset
4
The Instagram Girl's Guide to Dubai
image
5
Shop the New Soho Home x Anthropologie Collection

Glossier and BARK Teamed Up for a Limited-Edition Dog Toy Line

Meet the "Balm Dogcom."

image
By Jenny Hollander
image
BARK/Glossier

Like Oreos and grape jelly, cardigans and cashmere bralettes, some unexpected pairings prove to be even better together than they were apart. That might just be the case with Glossier and BARK dog toys, which—in a collaboration nobody expected, but that I need, right now, with all my heart—just dropped a line of BARK toys shaped like Glossier staples.

You're probably well-acquainted with Boy Brow, one of Glossier's most beloved and established products. You, like me, probably never gave much thought to whether your dog needed its own version, too, but now that I have this information (and! these! photos!), I can assure you he or she does. Enter: the Toy Brow ($10).

image
BARK/Glossier

And then there's Glossier's Balm Dotcom, the much-hyped skin salve that skincare fanatics can't get through winter without. Glossier just dropped a new berry flavor, and yet I'm even more excited—and I wouldn't have said that was possible!—about the Balm Dogcom ($8), which...well, let me just show you.

image
Glossier/BARK

Oh, and here it is with an actual dog. A really cute dog, no less, because Glossier and BARK seem to be on a mission to melt my heart down to a puddle.

image
BARK/Glossier

Glossier's New York City flagship is actually just around the corner from BARK's headquarters (is it creepy or cool that I know that? You decide!), and the brands share a love of sleek, efficient design and, well, canines (Glossier is a dog-friendly store). BARK, of course, is the brand behind dog subscription box BarkBox, also known as the single greatest moment of my dog's month, every month.

Oh, you want more Glossier dog toy photos, you say? Well, if you insist!

image
BARK/Glossier
image
BARK/Glossier

This is a limited-edition drop, so if you know anybody who loves both Glossier and their dog with equal, considerable intensity, now's the time to scoop these toys up. And by "you," I mean my friends, family, and casual acquaintances, and by "anybody," I mean me. (Just think about what this could do for my dog's Instagram presence!)

The toys launch September 6 on BARK's website and in Glossier's New York flagship. In the meantime, please enjoy some of both brands' finest offerings, because if they can collaborate on dog toys, then I can certainly make a joint gallery of all of my very favorite things on this earth.

Hollywoof Camera
Puppy Collection barkshop.com
$10.00
SHOP NOW
Barkpost
Puppy Collection barkshop.com
$10.00
SHOP NOW
Meet Your Matcha Teapot
Puppy Collection barkshop.com
$10.00
SHOP NOW
Bouncin' Benedrool
BARK barkshop.com
$10.00
SHOP NOW
Soothing Face Mist
Glossier glossier.com
$15.00
SHOP IT
Cloud Paint
Glossier glossier.com
$18.00
SHOP IT
Lip Gloss
Glossier glossier.com
$14.00
SHOP IT
Super Glow Serum
Glossier glossier.com
$28.00
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Story
image
Glossier Just Expanded Their Shade Range

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Home
image Shop the New Soho Home x Anthropologie Collection
image Brooklinen Is Having an Epic Labor Day Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Redecorate Courtesy of West Elm's Warehouse Sale
image Williams Sonoma's Brands Are Having a Huge Sale
image
Your Dog Deserves These Adorable Gifts
image Celine Dion Has A Warehouse For Her 10,000 Shoes
image Check Out Pottery Barn's New 'Friends' Collection
image Cute 2020 Planners (Yes, Already!) to Snag Now
image Gorgeous Ceramic Vases That Belong in Your Home
image The Best Artificial Plants for Your Home