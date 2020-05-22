Celeb-Fave Flower Brand Venus Et Fleur Launches New Collection

After the guy she was dating sent her a bouquet of flowers that arrived in not-so-great shape, Seema Bansal was inspired to launch bloom brand Venus et Fleur (with the guy, who's now her husband, Sunny Chadha). The now Insta-famous brand whose signature rose arrangements last a full year (really!) is a favorite with celebs—the flowers have graced the feeds of the Kardashians, Hadids, and Cardi B. Never forget this epic display (and accompanying Baby Shark commentary) Cardi showed off on Instagram in 2018:

Now, Venus Et Fleur is expanding beyond its signature Eternity Roses. This week they've launched the Maison collection, which features a whole garden's worth of flowers: Hydrangeas, gardenias, and garden roses with greenery are all available in pretty porcelain vases. The collection is "inspired by classic Roman Architecture and Venus, the goddess of love," according to the press release, "and captures the beautiful simplicity and elegance of a Parisian home." They're also just really pretty and a very cheerful piece of outside, which is nice to have inside right now!

Venus et Fleur

The Maison collection arrangements start at $219 for a smaller vase and are available on venusetfleur.com. They're the perfect gift if you're looking to get Gigi Hadid a baby shower present (or, you know, one of your other slightly less famous friends who might be expecting) or are just looking for a pick-me-up that can live on a shelf, desk, or table as a centerpiece for a year.

