Ana de Armas Accessorizes Her Custom Louis Vuitton Dress With $1,195 Platform Pumps
She united two of fashion's biggest names in one 3-D floral look.
Ana de Armas is currently in the midst of a weeks-long fashion power streak. While promoting her new film Ballerina, the actor has been wearing designer look after designer look. Yesterday, her quest reached new heights when she united two of fashion's biggest names: Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton.
On May 28, de Armas attended the Paris premiere of her upcoming film. One would expect her to lean into the ballet of it all, given fashion's method dressing preoccupation, but the actor stayed true to her personal sense of style. Category: Old Hollywood star.
De Armas wore a strapless corseted gown made custom for her by Louis Vuitton, the designer label behind all of her most recent slays. Though her press tour looks have thus far ranged from hyper-casual with ballet sneakers to punky leather-on-leather looks, this design was as glamorous as they come.
The gown featured a black satin bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a column-style skirt. Though it boasted a streamlined silhouette, it packed quite a voluminous punch. Its skirt was covered in three-dimensional ivory blooms, stacked inches-thick. Save for the pop of black, the look was notably reminiscent of Rihanna's 2023 Met Gala dress.
Embracing elegance, the star accessorized with diamonds and emeralds at both her neck and lobes. She went bag-less, but her platform pumps more than made up for it. The towering pair were red-bottomed Louboutins, costing a cool $1,195.
Ballerina doesn't hit theaters until June 6, so fans can rest assured: There's still time for Ana de Armas to stack even more luxury designers into the same A-grade looks.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
King Charles Is Trying to Keep Life "As Normal as Possible" Amid Cancer Battle
"As everybody knows he is driven by duty, so he just gets on with it."
-
This Royal Bride Admits Her Wedding Hair Was "Disgusting" and Her Mother-in-Law "Took Over" Choosing Her Dress
"I look back on it and think I should have worn a simpler dress," she revealed.
-
Beyoncé Channels Taylor Swift on Her 'Cowboy Carter' Tour
'Reputation (Beyoncé's Version)'.
-
Beyoncé Channels Taylor Swift on Her 'Cowboy Carter' Tour in a Snake-Embellished Bodysuit
'Reputation (Beyoncé's Version)'.
-
Hailey Bieber Makes Her Billion-Dollar Deal Debut in a Little Black Dress
She's taking a page from Selena Gomez's book.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's Witchy Vivienne Westwood Corset Dress Is an Unexpected Nod to Her Most Famous Movie
This 'Hocus Pocus' look was completely unexpected.
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Elevates a Hannah Montana-Favorite Trend for Miley Cyrus's 'Something Beautiful' Listening Party
It's the best of both worlds.
-
Margot Robbie Puts a Biker Twist on Alaïa's Iconic Le Teckel Bag With Moto Boots and a Mini Skirt
She's embracing the anti-Barbie aesthetic.
-
Miley Cyrus Goes Cowboy Couture in Feathered Chaps and an Archival Mugler Bra Made of Turquoise Stones
Her wild horse summer has officially begun.
-
Natalie Portman's Frothy White Dior Cruise Gown Takes Her Signature Look in a Minimalist Direction
She's been honing her aesthetic for nearly two decades.
-
Dua Lipa's Bridal White Jacquemus Dress Could Double as an Actual Wedding Gown
She's dressing for her new relationship status.