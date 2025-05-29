Ana de Armas is currently in the midst of a weeks-long fashion power streak. While promoting her new film Ballerina, the actor has been wearing designer look after designer look. Yesterday, her quest reached new heights when she united two of fashion's biggest names: Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton.

On May 28, de Armas attended the Paris premiere of her upcoming film. One would expect her to lean into the ballet of it all, given fashion's method dressing preoccupation, but the actor stayed true to her personal sense of style. Category: Old Hollywood star.

De Armas wore a strapless corseted gown made custom for her by Louis Vuitton, the designer label behind all of her most recent slays. Though her press tour looks have thus far ranged from hyper-casual with ballet sneakers to punky leather-on-leather looks, this design was as glamorous as they come.

Ana de Armas wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown at the Ballerina premiere in Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The gown featured a black satin bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a column-style skirt. Though it boasted a streamlined silhouette, it packed quite a voluminous punch. Its skirt was covered in three-dimensional ivory blooms, stacked inches-thick. Save for the pop of black, the look was notably reminiscent of Rihanna's 2023 Met Gala dress.

Embracing elegance, the star accessorized with diamonds and emeralds at both her neck and lobes. She went bag-less, but her platform pumps more than made up for it. The towering pair were red-bottomed Louboutins, costing a cool $1,195.

Ballerina doesn't hit theaters until June 6, so fans can rest assured: There's still time for Ana de Armas to stack even more luxury designers into the same A-grade looks.