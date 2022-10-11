Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
As the weather begins to grow colder, I start spending more and more time in my apartment, escaping the cold by cuddling into blankets and pillows in my cozy studio. I also start spending more time in the kitchen, propelled into nesting and cooking mode not only by all this time spent indoors, but also by the heat that cooking and baking generate.
Kitchen appliances and tools, however, are among the most expensive home gadgets one can buy. For this reason, I love turning to sites like Amazon for the best deals I can get. Enter the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale, and I'm in my glory. Items across the site are going on sale for up to 20 percent off, and kitchenware is one of the categories with the most generous, game-changing price slashes. Scroll on for the kitchen items that are already taking up space in my cart this prime event.
My mom has this air fryer, so I can attest that it works absolute magic. Not only does its fat reducer save us a ton of cutting, skimming, and over-chewing, but it also makes cooking savory lunches and dinners significantly easier.
Love cold brew but hate spending money? Try this game-changing cold brew maker, which doubles as a pitcher. Reviewers say that it's super easy to use, easy to clean, and highly customizable.
One review calls this Le Creuset cast iron pot "unexpectedly stunning." Indeed, I love the emerald green color. Plus, it's easy to clean, effective, and, according to reviews, pretty long-lasting.
This is one of my favorite items in my apartment. I've saved tons of money by using this espresso machine from De-Longhi, which enables me to make high-quality beverages like cappuccinos, lattes, and flat whites without leaving my kitchen.
I don't know about you, but I always forget to use non-stick spray when I'm baking, which makes opting for nonstick pans essential. These in particular are highly rated on Amazon, with multiple verified buyers saying that they're easy to use, work well, and that they're easy to clean.
I have a Ninja countertop oven, and it's a huge game-changer. I, along with scores of reviewers, highly recommend this option, which works well for everything from toasts to roasts. But buyer beware: The outside gets hot!
Customers swear by this cult-favorite blender, saying that it's ideal not only for smoothies, but for soups, dips, and more. Don't believe them? Check out our Social Media Editor Lucia Tonelli's glowing review.
Into nut milks but not into generating waste? Check out this machine from NUTR, which enables you to easily make milk alternatives. Reviewers say it's even great for single servings.
Drinking water is one of the best things you can do for your health, and when you do, you should make sure it's of high-quality. People adore this water filtration system, saying that it holds up when they test their water afterwards and that it makes their water taste great.
