As the weather begins to grow colder, I start spending more and more time in my apartment, escaping the cold by cuddling into blankets and pillows in my cozy studio. I also start spending more time in the kitchen, propelled into nesting and cooking mode not only by all this time spent indoors, but also by the heat that cooking and baking generate.

Kitchen appliances and tools, however, are among the most expensive home gadgets one can buy. For this reason, I love turning to sites like Amazon for the best deals I can get. Enter the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale, and I'm in my glory. Items across the site are going on sale for up to 20 percent off, and kitchenware is one of the categories with the most generous, game-changing price slashes. Scroll on for the kitchen items that are already taking up space in my cart this prime event.

(opens in new tab) Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer with Fat Reducer $200 at Amazon (opens in new tab) My mom has this air fryer, so I can attest that it works absolute magic. Not only does its fat reducer save us a ton of cutting, skimming, and over-chewing, but it also makes cooking savory lunches and dinners significantly easier.

(opens in new tab) Instant Cold Brew Coffee Maker, 32-Oz Glass Cold Brew Maker with Removable Pitcher $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Love cold brew but hate spending money? Try this game-changing cold brew maker, which doubles as a pitcher. Reviewers say that it's super easy to use, easy to clean, and highly customizable.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven $200 at Amazon (opens in new tab) One review calls this Le Creuset cast iron pot "unexpectedly stunning." Indeed, I love the emerald green color. Plus, it's easy to clean, effective, and, according to reviews, pretty long-lasting.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi EC9155MB La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine $440 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is one of my favorite items in my apartment. I've saved tons of money by using this espresso machine from De-Longhi, which enables me to make high-quality beverages like cappuccinos, lattes, and flat whites without leaving my kitchen.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Basics 6-Piece Nonstick, Carbon Steel Oven Bakeware Baking Set $21 at Amazon (opens in new tab) I don't know about you, but I always forget to use non-stick spray when I'm baking, which makes opting for nonstick pans essential. These in particular are highly rated on Amazon, with multiple verified buyers saying that they're easy to use, work well, and that they're easy to clean.

(opens in new tab) Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven with 8-in-1 Functionality, Flip Up & Away Capability for Storage Space, with Air Fry Basket $176 at Amazon (opens in new tab) I have a Ninja countertop oven, and it's a huge game-changer. I, along with scores of reviewers, highly recommend this option, which works well for everything from toasts to roasts. But buyer beware: The outside gets hot!

(opens in new tab) Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender $480 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Customers swear by this cult-favorite blender, saying that it's ideal not only for smoothies, but for soups, dips, and more. Don't believe them? Check out our Social Media Editor Lucia Tonelli's glowing review.

(opens in new tab) NUTR Machine Automatic Nut Milk Maker, Homemade Almond, Oat, Coconut, Soy, or Plant Based Milks and Non Dairy Beverages, Boil and Blend Single Servings, Stainless Steel, Self-Cleaning $151 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Into nut milks but not into generating waste? Check out this machine from NUTR, which enables you to easily make milk alternatives. Reviewers say it's even great for single servings.