Breaking: Bill Cosby Has Just Been Convicted of Sexual Assault

In the first celebrity trial conviction in the #MeToo era, Bill Cosby has officially been convicted of drugging and molesting a woman, according to reports from the Associated Press.

After 14 hours of deliberations, a jury outside of Philadelphia has convicted Cosby, 80, of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Temple University employee Andrea Constand. The ruling comes one year after a previous jury was unable to reach a final decision, resulting in a mistrial.



This guilty verdict means Cosby could face up to 10 years of prison time for each count. Since the trial began, dozens of women—five of whom have testified—have come forward to say they were drugged and assaulted by the ex-Cosby Show actor.

Cosby has been the first celebrity convicted of his actions during the #TimesUp movement and #MeToo era.

This post will be updated with more information when we have it.