Prince Harry Secures "Unequivocal Apology" for Princess Diana and 8-Figure Damages in Tabloid Court Case
"She would be incredibly touched...and rightly proud," Diana's brother said of Harry's win.
Prince Harry's lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN), which publishes British tabloid The Sun, has come to an end. The trial had been due to start earlier this week, but a settlement was reached on Wednesday, Jan. 22, bringing the Duke of Sussex's extensive legal battle to an end.
As reported by the BBC, Prince Harry allegedly argued that private investigators and employees of NGN had "used unlawful techniques to pry on his private life." This press intrusion was apparently previously denied by "executives" at the company, but the end of Harry's legal fight has vindicated the royal.
A statement from NGN was read out in court, and admitted that "incidents of unlawful activity" had been carried out by private investigators on behalf of The Sun, from 1996 until 2011. The statement apologized to both Prince Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana, for the "extensive coverage" and the "serious intrusion" it caused.
Prince Harry was also awarded financial damages, which allegedly exceed $12 million, per People.
NGN apologized for "phone hacking, surveillance, and misuse of private information," and acknowledged that the tactics used against Princess Diana would have been especially alarming "during [Prince Harry's] younger years." The statement explained, "We acknowledge and apologize for the distress caused to the Duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages."
Prince Harry's lawyer, David Sherborne, shared a statement outside of court, saying, "In a monumental victory today, News U.K. have admitted that The Sun, the flagship title for Rupert Murdoch's U.K. media empire, has indeed engaged in illegal practices." He continued, "This represents a vindication for the hundreds of other claimants who were strong-armed into settling, without being able to get to the truth of what was done to them."
It takes an enormous amount of guts to take on opponents like News Group Newspapers, and great tenacity to win. And it’s just wonderful that Harry fought for - and gained - an apology to his mother. She would be incredibly touched at that, & rightly proud. https://t.co/ISqmvliRqyJanuary 22, 2025
Prince Harry's uncle and Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, shared his admiration for the Duke of Sussex's win on X. "It takes an enormous amount of guts to take on opponents like News Group Newspapers, and great tenacity to win," Spencer wrote. "And it's just wonderful that Harry fought for—and gained—an apology to his mother. She would be incredibly touched at that, and rightly proud.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
