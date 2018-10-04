image
Huma Abedin Attended a Christina Aguilera Concert Wearing a 'November Is Coming' Sweater

Oh, and Hillary Clinton was there, too.

image
image
Backgrid

After a week filled with screaming men, triggering sexual assault stories, and insufferable proclamations from the Oval Office, we could all use a Christina Aguilera concert. So on Wednesday night, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, and Huma Abedin did just that. The trio showed up at Radio City Music Hall Wednesday night for a night of antics with Aguilera, a longtime fan who hosted a private gig back in 2015 to raise campaign money for Hillary's presidential run. The best part? Abedin wore a Lingua Franca "November is Coming" sweater over a crisp white shirt. Because who doesn't need a reminder of that right now?

The Clintons arrived separately from Abedin, who was photographed entering the concert venue with a somewhat grim expression—I feel you, Huma—and a crystal-clear message on her Lingua Franca sweater. (The top was apparently custom-made, since no style with that tagline is available for us masses.) Abedin paired the sweater with a long, belted black skirt and scuffed white sneakers.

Twitter user Chris Evans was also at the concert, tweeting: "OMG YOU GUYS HILLARY IS HERE AT THE CHRISTINA CONCERT" along with photos and footage of the Clintons. "Omg Huma is with them," he wrote shortly afterwards. And, a little later: "I looked back and saw Hillary boppin her wig to Fighter."

Here are the Clintons arriving at Radio City Music Hall:

image
Getty Images

And here they are backstage with Xtina herself:

image
Getty Images

You may not be able to get Abedin's exact style, but you can get plenty of apparel with similar messaging for all of your resistance needs:

And if you're looking for a Lingua Franca sweater specifically, here are some similar styles to Abedin's.

