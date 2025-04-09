Hailey Bieber Brings Back the Bandage Dress Trend in a Cut-Out Saint Laurent Gown

The 2008-coded look is officially back.

Hailey Bieber at the Fashion Trust U.S Awards 2025 held at The Lot at Formosa on April 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California in a but-out bandage dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

The stock market is in flux, Lady Gaga just dropped the song of the year, and red carpets are seeing an influx of bandage dresses. History really does repeat itself.

On April 8, Hailey Bieber attended the Fashion Trust U.S Awards 2025 in Los Angeles, dressed in recession indicator fashion at its most elegant. While the rest of Hollywood was busy reviving Ugg boots, bootcut jeans, and the Chloé Paddington bag, Bieber went for a 2008-era trend that dominated red carpets in the mid-aughts.

In lieu of her usual LBD or leather bomber jacket, the model chose a floor-length bandage dress, the likes of which "haven't been seen en masse since the first Obama Administration," as Marie Claire's Senior Fashion and Beauty News Editor Halie LeSavage so aptly put it. Hervé Léger was the first designer to go all-in on skintight, stretchy dresses in the late 1990s. By the mid-2000s, they became a bona fide trend with buy-in from the era's biggest stars: Lindsay Lohan, Kim Kardashian, and so on.

Hailey Bieber at the Fashion Trust U.S Awards 2025 held at The Lot at Formosa on April 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California in a cut-out bandage dress

Hailey Bieber revives 2008's bandage dress in a gown by Saint Laurent.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the number's bodycon fit and dusty mauve shade look authentically 2000s, Bieber's gown isn't an archival pull at all. It's actually a new release, designed by Saint Laurent's current creative director Anthony Vaccarello. He expertly utilized more modern details, like a long chiffon skirt and racy cut-outs, to make the relic feel more apropos of the time.

As usual, Bieber kept any additional styling to a minimum. She forwent the red carpet clutch that would have once accompanied such a look, styling only with a few diamond rings. Her hair, meanwhile was done in natural-looking waves, with barely-there makeup.

Hailey Bieber at the Fashion Trust U.S Awards 2025 held at The Lot at Formosa on April 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California in a cut-out bandage dress

The mauve hue only added to the gown's overall air of nostalgia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber isn't the first to resurrect this long-lost trend. Kaia Gerber beat her to the punch, long before the tariff-induced financial panic. Back in September of 2024, the second-generation model sported an ivory bandage dress of her own—a recreation of her mother Cindy Crawford's 1993 Oscars look.

Kaia Gerber attends the premiere of "Shell" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 12, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario wearing a white bandage dress inspired by her mother Cindy Crawford.

Kaia Gerber revived the bandage dress herself last September.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With recession-era trends making a large-scale comeback, I think it's safe to say we'll be seeing even more skintight bandage dresses before the year is up.

Shop Mauve Dresses Inspired By Hailey Bieber

Essie Strapless Dress
Bec + Bridge
Essie Strapless Dress

X Revolve India Midi Dress
Michael Costello
X Revolve India Midi Dress

Asos Design Asymmetric Neckline Devore Maxi Dress With Exposed Seaming Details in Choc
ASOS DESIGN
Asymmetric Neckline Devore Maxi Dress

Wilfred, Cannelle Dress
Aritzia
Wilfred Cannelle Dress

Elise Knit Dress
Reformation
Elise Knit Dress

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸