Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is seriously considering a Democratic bid for the presidency in 2020—in December, she became the first to officially announce her intentions. Warren's husband, Bruce H. Mann, is solidly by her side, and has been long before she entered the political arena in 1995. He's regularly seen with her for campaign events and, of course, big moments like her Senate swearing-in.

Considering Warren is widely expected to run for president, thus making Mann a potential First Gentleman, let's get to know him a little.

He's a Harvard Law School professor.

Mann has taught American legal history, property, and trusts and estates law at Harvard since 2006. He's also won awards for his latest book Republic of Debtors: Bankruptcy in the Age of American Independence—which covers debt in America in the 18th century.

Warren is also a Harvard Law School professor (but doesn't do much teaching these days, given, you know, her Senate work and now presidential run).

He met Warren through work.

Mann and Warren met at a law conference in Florida and got married in 1980. "I saw this woman talking to someone, and I was just captivated," Mann said in The Boston Globe. "I just walked right over. She barely noticed me. It took a couple of days."

He never expected to be in the public eye.

When asked if this trajectory was something he expected, Mann said, "Oh God no. Never. We have each had academic careers for roughly 35 years. This is not something we ever aimed for, ever thought about, ever expected."

But he loves "tagging along."

The events weren't advertised to the press, but Mann even hosted events in support of Warren while she was campaigning for the Senate position. "I’m usually introduced as Elizabeth’s husband, which has been fine with me," he said.

He's since continued to be there for his wife and was spotted most recently with Warren in New Hampshire this January (along with their dog!).

He's on the same page politically.

Warren is firmly supportive of causes like economic reform, trade, taxes, and the environment. Mann agrees: "The issues are important, what’s at stake is important, and Elizabeth has a real contribution to make," Mann said to Mass Live. "These are the issues she has worked on, thought about deeply for decades."



He's a thoughtful husband.

Warren talks about Mann a whole bunch on her Instagram, calling him "sweetie" a lot (aw!). Apparently he gave her the perfect anniversary present in 2017: A reorganized hall closet, which she absolutely adored.

Warren proposed to him.

In the same Instagram post above, Warren explains, "Back when I proposed to Bruce, I knew he was pretty special. But through decades of ups and downs—kids, dogs, moves, living in separate cities, deaths in the family, and on and on—he’s turned out to be even more special than I originally thought." *weeps*

He's a homebody.

According to Warren, every New Year's Eve she and Mann sit and watch Casablanca together (adorable). "Every time we watch it on New Year's, it gives me hope," she explained.

He's close with her kids.

Ever since their marriage, Mann connected with Warren's kids, Amelia Warren Tyagi and Alexander Warren. According to the Globe, "He flew back and forth almost every weekend, coaching soccer and attending parent-teacher conferences. They called him Dad."

He's sweetly supportive.

Mann apparently raves about his wife to anyone who will listen. "When I talk to [people], they seem pleased to see someone who’s known Elizabeth a very long time, who knows her very well and can talk about her and give them a bit of a sense of what kind of person she is," he explained to Mass Live.



