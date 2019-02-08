image
Today's Top Stories
1
3 Hair Rules for Every Type and Texture
image
2
The Couple Who Bought a Home for $1,500
image
3
Lupita Nyong'o Takes the Lead
image
4
The Must-Have Bags From Saks' New Collection
image
5
The Item I Wear to Death: My Everlane T-Shirt

Who Is Alexandria Ocasio Cortez's Brother Gabriel? He's an Artist and Musician

He's a fierce supporter of his older sister.

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesSAUL LOEB

Given that she's the youngest person ever sworn in to Congress and the talk of D.C., you'd imagine that a support network would come in handy for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—and two of the political powerhouse's biggest supporters are her family members, her brother Gabriel Ocasio-Cortez and her mother Blanca.

Gabriel was the person who initially sent his sister's information to a Democratic political recruiting group, per Insider, who met with AOC and encouraged her to run. Gabriel was firmly in her corner throughout her candidacy, and remains so: "I‘m the proudest Brother in the World.No Debate," he wrote on Twitter in December.

Like his sister, Gabriel is creative and ambitious, juggling multiple careers—he's a musician, an artist, and dabbles in real estate and consulting. He's what we know about the "proudest brother in the world," who of course was there to support his big sister during her swearing-in.

He's a New Yorker.

Gabriel and Alexandria grew up in the Bronx, and Gabriel currently lives and works in Armonk. He attended Long Island University, and graduated with a degree in art psychotherapy.

He's an artist and musician.

Per his personal website, it's clear that Gabriel identifies as a creative professional first and foremost, singing and recording his own songs and painting as well. This is even in spite of significant barriers, as he explained on Twitter:

He's also involved in local real estate, and is a realtor for Grand Lux Realty, which specializes in the New York area. He also does consulting work—so, like his sister, he clearly likes to keep busy.

His father shaped him.

Sergio Ocasio passed away in 2008, and Gabriel has been open about their "difficult" but incredibly loving relationship. "The truth is that my Father saw something in me nobody else did. He believed in what he saw, like an undeniable truth. He saw the potential I failed to see myself," he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Every year on Thanksgiving, I would share my Birthday Cake with my Father. This is my 10th birthday without you, and the pain is still profound. He was born Nov. 24, I was the 25th. I was a difficult son, he was a difficult Father. Difficulty aside, The truth is that my Father saw something in me nobody else did. He believed in what he saw, like an undeniable truth. He saw the potential I failed to see myself. His belief in my potential was strong enough to outlive him, and make me search inside to see it for myself. It was one of the few elements that helped me survive the change that followed his death. Every time I blow out candles, I look & hope for you. I miss you so much. Every. Single. Day. Happy Birthday Dad.

A post shared by Gabriel Ocasio-Cortez (@gabecortez) on

"His belief in my potential was strong enough to outlive him, and make me search inside to see it for myself. It was one of the few elements that helped me survive the change that followed his death."

He's his sister's biggest fan.

Alexandria features heavily on Gabriel's social media as his sister, friend, and inspiration. Gabriel himself speaks out on issues around race, women's rights, and other causes that he and his sister feel passionate about, even joking about going into politics himself. "You really shouldn’t underestimate an Ocasio-Cortez," he says. I bet.

View this post on Instagram

Alexandria & Gabriel Ocasio-Cortez 💙

A post shared by Gabriel Ocasio-Cortez (@gabecortez) on

He attends important events with his sister.

During Alexandria's swearing-in, Gabriel stood proudly to the left of his sister while his mom held the Bible. "My heart is so full of love & hope," he said of the event. Gabriel also attended the latest presidential State of the Union Address.

He looks like Marc Anthony.

I mean, according to Cardi B, that is.

I...totally see it.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Who Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Partner?
image
AOC's Mom Is Crazy Inspiring
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Politics
image We're Getting A Dozen Democratic Debates
image The Parkland Activists on Their Proudest Moments
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Washington DC Sunrise Why Every SOTU Needs A "Designated Survivor"
image Why the Queen Might Have to Evacuate the Palace
image This Is Who Cory Booker Has (Reportedly) Dated
image Meghan Markle Left Empowering Message on Bananas
image The Women Taking Back Rwanda
image Cory Booker Announces He'll Run for President
image AOC's Mom Is Crazy Inspiring
image Everything We Know About Howard Schultz's Wife