Who Will Joe Biden Choose as His Vice President?

By Katherine J Igoe
democratic presidential candidate, and former vice president joe biden speaks about the unrest across the country from philadelphia city hall on june 2, 2020 in philadelphia, pennsylvania, contrasting his leadership style with that of us president donald trump, and calling george floyds death a wake up call for our nation photo by jim watson afp photo by jim watsonafp via getty images
JIM WATSONGetty Images

Political insiders already have a good idea of who's on presidential candidate Joe Biden's short list for vice president—the same role that he took on during President Barack Obama's two terms. Biden is expected to announce his pick by August and has committed to selecting a woman, so intense curiosity has mounted all across the Democratic party about which candidates have made the cut so far. Pundits are making lists about which candidates stand the best chance of selection (former presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris is often on it) and, as you'll see, there are some pretty strong and divisive thoughts on the matter. If Biden's elected, this would be the first woman vice president—so it's no wonder that there's so much interest. Here's what we know so far, and we should have more information soon.

Biden's VP list has narrowed—but is ever-evolving.

Biden brought up several names as he was developing his campaign, including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Harris, former deputy attorney general Sally Q. Yates, former Georgia House minority leader Stacey Abrams, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire. A number of his supporters have called for him to select a Black woman, and it looks as though he's heeding that advice.

Quoting the Washington Post here:

Among the candidates who have progressed to the point of more comprehensive vetting or have the potential to do so are Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), former national security adviser Susan E. Rice and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, all of whom are black. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who is white, is also in that group, as is New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is Latina.

The short list may include other names, and the thinking is that Biden is most likely to select whomever he thinks can help him win the general election (and who can work closely with him, hence the "simpatico" note).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Several activists urged Biden to select Elizabeth Warren.

Just this week, 100 activists and celebrities including Jane Fonda wrote a letter to the former Vice President asking that he select Warren. In the letter, the writers said Warren "has proven herself most prepared to be President if the occasion arises and deeply expert on the overlapping emergencies now plaguing America—COVID-19, Economic Insecurity, Racial Injustice and Climate Change." The letter added, "Senator Warren's vision, competence and national experience have enabled her to get big things done."

The letter also argued that Warren is the key to winning over more liberal voters that supported Sanders, although it's worth noting that Warren angered some of his voters when she didn't endorse him. Biden's said he's open to considering Warren but has also underlined the important role she plays in the Senate.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Also, they've differed pretty significantly on some issues, which may mean that they're less "simpatico" than other candidates he might select.

We'll keep this post updated as we learn more, but we don't have long to go before we'll know officially.

