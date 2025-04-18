The Viral Nike V2K Sneakers Just Found Another Superfan in Dakota Johnson
She's in good company.
Leave it to Jennifer Lawrence to unknowingly start a major sneaker trend in 2025 without even trying. The star recently expanded her sneaker collection by test-driving a pair of Nike V2K Run sneakers: a metallic gray and black pair with a pumped-up sole. Now, fellow A-lister Dakota Johnson has given the same sneakers her stamp of fashion approval.
Johnson may have been styling her Nike V2Ks on the West Coast, but she followed some very New Yorker-approved fashion rules. She teamed her black chunky sneakers with an all-black ensemble comprised of sleek high-waisted black leggings, a cropped long-sleeve T-shirt, and a baseball cap repping the New York City Ballet. Black sunglasses and a black hoodie completed the look. Of all the pieces in her Erewhon-run outfit, her all-black Nike sneakers were the only thing I, Marie Claire's dedicated footwear expert, cared about.
Johnson's take was much more athletic than the Nike V2K's street style debut. The week before, Jennifer Lawrence unveiled her new Nike obsession with an outfit that could stand up to the frigid temperatures pummeling city dwellers on the East Coast. She swapped leggings for trendy wide-leg jeans and a chocolate brown overcoat. A baseball cap was swapped for a knit beanie, she added a chunky scarf, and voila! Lawrence landed on an unconventional spring outfit that I, for one, will be copying when I leave the house later today.
Lawrence opting the V2k Run sneakers was a huge change-up for the longtime footwear devotee. She has an affinity for slender sneakers, and her favorites normally include picks like the Adidas Tokyo, the Puma Speedcat, or the even closer-hugging Taekwondo style. I'm here for her change of heart, though. Maybe Johnson and Lawrence will go on another style date the next time they're in the same city. Lawrence did just step out with Emma Stone in matching The Row picks, after all. A fashion-minded girl can dream.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Hailey Bieber Is the Best Possible Spokeswoman for Capri Leggings
I'm suddenly inspired to give them a shot.
By Halie LeSavage
-
The Chanel 25 Has More Range Than Any Other It-Bag
No other style has such a broad—and famous—fan base.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Let's Go, PPG, Fans! A New Peacock Series Starring the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 Cast Is Coming Soon
We're already clearing our summer schedules for 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa.'
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Jennifer Lawrence Curated My Dream Sneaker Collection Without Even Trying
If she wears a pair, I'm buying it.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Hailey Bieber's Coachella Outfit Pairs Vintage Mugler With One of 2025's Inescapable Sneaker Trends
The model wore the perfect high-low combination for a night at the festival.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid Ditched Designer Kicks for These Under‑$150 Sneakers
She's not alone.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
These Nike V2K Run Sneakers Are Jennifer Lawrence's New Street Style Obsession
Prepare to see more of the famous swoosh in her wardrobe.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
I’m Buying These Under-$100 Adidas Sneakers Over Every Other Designer Pair—Here’s Why
There's something for everyone.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals Earn Dakota Johnson's Vote for Most Beloved "Ugly" Shoe
Birkenstock season has officially begun.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Onitsuka Tiger Sneakers Are Still Making Adidas Sweat in the It-Shoe Race, According to Kaia Gerber
The $187 footwear is fast becoming a supermodel favorite.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Fashion’s Betting the Boxing Sneaker Will Be the Knockout Shoe Trend of 2025
Let's get ready to rumble.
By Emma Childs