The Viral Nike V2K Sneakers Just Found Another Superfan in Dakota Johnson

She's in good company.

Dakota Johnson styling the Nike V2K Sneakers in Los Angeles California
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

Leave it to Jennifer Lawrence to unknowingly start a major sneaker trend in 2025 without even trying. The star recently expanded her sneaker collection by test-driving a pair of Nike V2K Run sneakers: a metallic gray and black pair with a pumped-up sole. Now, fellow A-lister Dakota Johnson has given the same sneakers her stamp of fashion approval.

Johnson may have been styling her Nike V2Ks on the West Coast, but she followed some very New Yorker-approved fashion rules. She teamed her black chunky sneakers with an all-black ensemble comprised of sleek high-waisted black leggings, a cropped long-sleeve T-shirt, and a baseball cap repping the New York City Ballet. Black sunglasses and a black hoodie completed the look. Of all the pieces in her Erewhon-run outfit, her all-black Nike sneakers were the only thing I, Marie Claire's dedicated footwear expert, cared about.

Dakota Johnson wore the Nike V2K Sneakers with black leggings and a black cropped T-shirt

Johnson styled her Nike sneakers with a low-key all-black outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Nike V2k Run sneakers

Nike
V2K Run

Nike V2k Run sneakers

Nike
V2K Run "Black Anthracite" Sneakers

Johnson's take was much more athletic than the Nike V2K's street style debut. The week before, Jennifer Lawrence unveiled her new Nike obsession with an outfit that could stand up to the frigid temperatures pummeling city dwellers on the East Coast. She swapped leggings for trendy wide-leg jeans and a chocolate brown overcoat. A baseball cap was swapped for a knit beanie, she added a chunky scarf, and voila! Lawrence landed on an unconventional spring outfit that I, for one, will be copying when I leave the house later today.

Jennifer Lawrence styles the Nike V2k Run sneaker with wide-leg jeans and a brown coat in New York.

Lawrence paved the way for yet another sneaker trend when she styled her Nikes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence opting the V2k Run sneakers was a huge change-up for the longtime footwear devotee. She has an affinity for slender sneakers, and her favorites normally include picks like the Adidas Tokyo, the Puma Speedcat, or the even closer-hugging Taekwondo style. I'm here for her change of heart, though. Maybe Johnson and Lawrence will go on another style date the next time they're in the same city. Lawrence did just step out with Emma Stone in matching The Row picks, after all. A fashion-minded girl can dream.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸