Leave it to Jennifer Lawrence to unknowingly start a major sneaker trend in 2025 without even trying. The star recently expanded her sneaker collection by test-driving a pair of Nike V2K Run sneakers: a metallic gray and black pair with a pumped-up sole. Now, fellow A-lister Dakota Johnson has given the same sneakers her stamp of fashion approval.

Johnson may have been styling her Nike V2Ks on the West Coast, but she followed some very New Yorker-approved fashion rules. She teamed her black chunky sneakers with an all-black ensemble comprised of sleek high-waisted black leggings, a cropped long-sleeve T-shirt, and a baseball cap repping the New York City Ballet. Black sunglasses and a black hoodie completed the look. Of all the pieces in her Erewhon-run outfit, her all-black Nike sneakers were the only thing I, Marie Claire's dedicated footwear expert, cared about.

Johnson styled her Nike sneakers with a low-key all-black outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Johnson's take was much more athletic than the Nike V2K's street style debut. The week before, Jennifer Lawrence unveiled her new Nike obsession with an outfit that could stand up to the frigid temperatures pummeling city dwellers on the East Coast. She swapped leggings for trendy wide-leg jeans and a chocolate brown overcoat. A baseball cap was swapped for a knit beanie, she added a chunky scarf, and voila! Lawrence landed on an unconventional spring outfit that I, for one, will be copying when I leave the house later today.

Lawrence paved the way for yet another sneaker trend when she styled her Nikes. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence opting the V2k Run sneakers was a huge change-up for the longtime footwear devotee. She has an affinity for slender sneakers, and her favorites normally include picks like the Adidas Tokyo, the Puma Speedcat, or the even closer-hugging Taekwondo style. I'm here for her change of heart, though. Maybe Johnson and Lawrence will go on another style date the next time they're in the same city. Lawrence did just step out with Emma Stone in matching The Row picks, after all. A fashion-minded girl can dream.