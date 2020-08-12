Okay, so there's a lot going on right now in this country, and while the Democratic National Convention might not be on the top of your list, I'm here to argue that it should be. At the convention, a presidential and vice-presidential candidate are officially nominated, chosen, and given the opportunity to talk about their goals as president. While this year's outcome might more predictable than past years', that doesn't make it any less important.

Usually, the convention will brings in a boatload of celebrities, a lot of great pantsuits, inspiring speeches, and everything else needed to get people hype to vote in November. Things will be a little different this year, but no less important. Ahead, your guide to everything and anything concerning the 2020 Democratic National Convention. See you at the polls!

When is the DNC?

The event will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It'll be virtual, starting on August 17, 2020, and run until August 20. The DNC will air for two hours each night, 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET, and feature numerous speakers.

What can we expect?

So, while yes, Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president, other stuff will go down too. Each night will have a different sub-theme, according to USA TODAY. Monday is "We the People," Tuesday is "Leadership Matters," Wednesday is "A More Perfect Union," and Thursday is "America's Promise."

You can view a full schedule of what's going down here, per the Democratic National Convention website. We've listed below what's going on during those two hours that will be live-streamed.

Monday, August 17

It's the first day, so there will be the opening ceremony, notes on what the committee expects to accomplish in the next couple of days, and, of course, some speakers.

In light of Monday's theme, Biden's campaign says they'll focus on the three crises in our country: the pandemic, the struggling economy, and racial injustice.

Tuesday, August 18

The second day features the keynote address as well as speeches geared toward nominating the presidential candidate. A roll call vote is called for the presidential nominee, and everyone places their vote.

It's said that small business owners, front-line healthcare workers, veterans, and many other activists will tell their stories and speak on the looking for a leader out of the White House. This will play into Tuesday's theme of "Leadership Matters."

Wednesday, August 19

This day is all about the vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, and there will be speeches in her honor nominating her for the job. The night will finish up with her accepting the nomination for VP. Wednesday's theme of "A More Perfect Union" will also feature speeches of building back the economy from the recent pandemic, per USA TODAY.

Thursday, August 20

It's the last day! The theme of "America's Promise" will focus on Biden's political history in Washington and what makes him a great candidate. Biden will deliver his acceptance speech from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Then the convention is adjourned, and the focus will be on what will happen in the months until November.

Who's speaking at the DNC?

Over four days, there will be numerous speeches from keynote figures. Most will be famous Democrats like Michelle and Barack Obama, but there will be some well-known Republican leaders such as former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, too. The idea is to show unity in defeating the opposing candidate. Here's the list, per NPR, of who will be speaking during the four-day event. This list isn't finalized, so be prepared for a surprise or two!

Monday speakers include:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Former first lady Michelle Obama

Tuesday speakers include:

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Former President Bill Clinton

Former second lady Jill Biden

Wednesday speakers include:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Former President Barack Obama

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris

Thursday speakers include:

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris

How Can I Watch?

Due to the coronavirus, an event that was set to bring together thousands of people will only be bringing together hundreds. According to The New York Times, convention planners sent an email to all Congress members and delegates informing them not to come to the convention; all the meetings will be held virtually.

So get ready to most likely watch a bunch of pre-recorded made-for-Zoom videos from these key political figures. According to the DNC's website, programming will air live from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET each night. You'll be able to stream the event for free on its official live stream. There are also many other user-friendly options to watch the history-making event, and I'll break them down below.

If you're watching from a smaller screen:

If you're watching from your TV streaming apps it'll work on:

Apple TV

Roku TV

Amazon Fire TV

Just make sure you're search for “Democratic National Convention” or “2020 DNC” and you'll be all set.

If you find yourself channel surfing:

AT&T U-verse: channel 212/1212 in SD/HD

DIRECTV: channel 201

Comcast Xfinity: say “DNC” into your Xfinity Voice Remote

If you want to be really high tech:

Watch or listen using Alexa-enabled devices. Just say “Alexa, play the Democratic National Convention," and you're good to go.

