You Can Text Barack Obama "I Miss U" in the Middle of the Night Now

"Been thinking about u a lot recently..."

text obama
Charles OmmanneyGetty Images

Maybe it's nostalgia, maybe it's the totalitarian hell we're living through, but I've been thinking a lot about you lately. Though our time together wasn't perfect, Barack, the nearly four years we've spent apart have been...illuminating, to say the least. They say you don't know what you have 'til it's gone, and Barack, now that you're gone, I just wanted to say...I miss you. With every fiber of my being, I miss you.

Anyway, that's what I'm planning on texting to Barack Obama today, now that he's shared his phone number with the world. The drastic move comes a mere 40 days before the 2020 election—not that this very short amount of time is stopping Mitch McConnell from shoehorning a warm body into the available Supreme Court seat, but I digress. Obama is the first major politician to join Community, the platform that allows you to send or receive texts from large groups you hand-pick (for example, Kerry Washington recently used it to ask her fans in Toronto where she could get a good green juice).

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Per Fast Company, Obama has been exceedingly down with the kids of late, utilizing Twitch and Snapchat to get out the vote; he's an old hand at Twitch, having used it back in 2016 to encourage gamers to get health insurance. This is because Obama was a cool president. That was nice, but I don't need a cool president. I just need a president who doesn't call 207,000 people who have died of a poorly managed virus "nobody," really.

Anyway! If you need me, I'll be drafting texts to Barack today, including but not limited to: "Do u ever think about us?" and "Please come back xoxo."

