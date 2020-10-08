On Wednesday, October 7, vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris took the stage in Salt Lake City, Utah, to debate against Vice President Mike Pence. The nation didn't know what to expect after last week's disaster, otherwise known as the first presidential debate, but it's safe to say things are a bit more...vice presidential tonight, and Twitter couldn't be more thrilled with Harris' debate performance so far. After all, it's a milestone in itself that a Black, South-Asian woman is on our TV screens right now.
Currently, Harris and Pence are separated by plexiglass after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. Both Senator Harris and Vice President Pence tested negative for COVID-19, but Harris' team demanded that proper safety protocols be in place at tonight's debate. Naturally, the first topic of discussion was the COVID-19 pandemic that's killed over 210,000 Americans, and Harris reinforced the need for competent leadership that's been lacking under the Trump and Pence administration.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
See the best reactions to Harris' VP debate performance thus far, below.
