On Wednesday, October 7, vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris took the stage in Salt Lake City, Utah, to debate against Vice President Mike Pence. The nation didn't know what to expect after last week's disaster, otherwise known as the first presidential debate, but it's safe to say things are a bit more...vice presidential tonight, and Twitter couldn't be more thrilled with Harris' debate performance so far. After all, it's a milestone in itself that a Black, South-Asian woman is on our TV screens right now.

Currently, Harris and Pence are separated by plexiglass after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. Both Senator Harris and Vice President Pence tested negative for COVID-19, but Harris' team demanded that proper safety protocols be in place at tonight's debate. Naturally, the first topic of discussion was the COVID-19 pandemic that's killed over 210,000 Americans, and Harris reinforced the need for competent leadership that's been lacking under the Trump and Pence administration.

The Commission on Presidential Debates says it's taking additional health and safety precautions at the #VPdebate, including the use of plexiglass, in the wake of President Trump's positive diagnosis.



Here's what the inside of the debate hall looks like. https://t.co/aceoEaDiC1 pic.twitter.com/17yHeBpedY — CNN (@CNN) October 8, 2020

See the best reactions to Harris' VP debate performance thus far, below.

The first time a Democratic nominee for Vice President is on this stage. The first time a women of color is on this stage. The first time a Black woman is on this stage. The first time an AAPI woman is on this stage in history. Historic. #WeHaveHerBack #VPDebate2020 — Jess Morales Rocketto (@JessLivMo) October 8, 2020

She’s swinging right out the gate #Debates2020 — Sarah Lerner, Quaranteacher (@mrs_lerner) October 8, 2020

Ok, sis...let’s go, you got this!💪🏾❤️🤍💙 — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) October 8, 2020

Composure. Strength. Grace. Getting her point across, without hysterics or yelling. THIS is how you debate. Thank you, Senator Harris. #Debates2020 — Arianna Davis (@ariannagdavis) October 8, 2020

She is so good — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) October 8, 2020

“Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking.” 👏👏👏 — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 8, 2020

“that’s fine, I’m Kamala” gonna be on shirts by morning — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 8, 2020

Good luck to our next VP, whoever she might be. #Debates2020 — laura_studarus (@Laura_Studarus) October 8, 2020

I'm so proud of @KamalaHarris - her heart and experience and yes she is the second Black woman to ever serve in the U.S. Senate #VPDebate — Aimee Allison (@aimeeallison) October 8, 2020

Pence just said stop playing politics with people’s lives to Sen. Kamala Harris!



The nerve! #BlackWomenLead2020 — Judith Browne Dianis (@jbrownedianis) October 8, 2020

That breakdown of what “in debt” means was the Blackest thing I’ve ever heard in a presidential debate. “That means you owe somebody money.”🤣🤣🤣 - @KamalaHarris cue the @rihanna #bitchbettahavemymoney memes #Debates2020 — Elaine Welteroth (@ElaineWelteroth) October 8, 2020

IT MEANS YOU OWE MONEY TO SOM-BOD-EE. #VPDebate — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) October 8, 2020

RECLAIM YOUR TIME, KAMALA. — Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) October 8, 2020

.@KamalaHarris was born for this. — Stephanie Schriock (@Schriock1) October 8, 2020

Based on Harris' performance, I suspect she's had some experience shutting down dudes who interrupt her. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) October 8, 2020

This is a real debate. Kamala came ready. No games are being played. Black girl magic is on full display #VPDebate — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris's facial expressions for president. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) October 8, 2020

KAMALA WITH THE RECEIPTS THANK YOU SUSAN — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 8, 2020

I mean.....there’s shade......and then there is what Kamala Harris is doing...... 🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑 — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) October 8, 2020

I mean, @KamalaHarris straight wiping the floor with this lamp post of a man. talkin’ laps here. 🏊🏽‍♂️ THIS IS NOT CLOSE. — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) October 8, 2020

Nah. @KamalaHarris has been inspiring ME for a loooooong time. https://t.co/jC5MSIE9SA — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 8, 2020

Senator Harris has such a calm head and a clear way of explaining policy and politics to the American people in a way they can understand. Imagine having a leader in the White House again who can actually calmly express themselves!!!! #VPDebate — Arianna Davis (@ariannagdavis) October 8, 2020

