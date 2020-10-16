Savannah Guthrie Held Donald Trump's Feet to the Fire at the Town Hall

President Donald Trump refused to participate in a virtual debate with Joe Biden, but he ended up debating someone: town hall moderator Savannah Guthrie, who hosted the Thursday event on NBC that aired at the same time as Biden's town hall on ABC. Trump is known for steamrolling over his opponents with his sheer force of speech, but Guthrie came prepared, calling out President Trump repeatedly on his inaccurate statements and holding his feet to the fire on questions he typically avoids.

On a number of occasions, Guthrie told the president in no uncertain terms that he had lied, even as the president spoke over her and attempted to deflect. Twitter is roundly praising Guthrie for pulling off what many of her competitors have failed at: Forcing Trump to answer questions without his detracting or evading the question, and not allowing him to interrupt her.

"You're Not Like Someone's Crazy Uncle"

Savannah Guthrie: "I don't get that. You're the president. You're not like someone's crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 16, 2020

Savannah Guthrie for the win.



Trump talking about retweeting conspiracy theories and Savannah nails him with a “You're not like someone's crazy uncle who can retweet whatever”... pic.twitter.com/P5kiywvTHR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 16, 2020

"So Cute"

I think the suburban women will love Trump telling Savannah Guthrie sarcastically that she is "so cute." — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 16, 2020

Not sure this performance is best way to ask suburban women to “please like" him. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 16, 2020

She's Being Persistent

Savannah Guthrie is doing very well so far in this format. She’s being direct, persistent, correcting misinformation and not letting the president avoid answering questions. Future debate moderators should take notes. — Liam Stack (@liamstack) October 16, 2020

Savannah Guthrie is doing what I’ve been waiting four years for someone to do. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 16, 2020

i can't think of anything more strategically disastrous than trump going head-to-head with @SavannahGuthrie and getting his ass kicked. the white women he needs to defect back to him will see themselves in her. the insecure men who love him will see him losing to a "girl" — Erin 🎃GrudgePAC🎃 Ryan (@morninggloria) October 16, 2020

"Fire Hose of Nonsense"

Savannah’s doing a fine job of pressing Trump but only so much you can do with a fire hose of nonsense — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 16, 2020

It's Like a Debate

The second debate:



President Trump vs. Savannah Guthrie — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 16, 2020

She is remarkably successful at interrupting the president. She cuts in and he yields. I don't know what the secret is. https://t.co/YjmOhHe2M1 — Josh Barro (@jbarro) October 16, 2020

I would like to propose a Trump town hall moderated by @SavannahGuthrie every night between now and election day. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 16, 2020

On COVID-19

Savannah Guthrie is pressing Pres Trump on stopping then restarting COVID relief negotiations.



Trump explains his changing positions by saying, We’re negotiating.



Guthrie smartly adds: But people’s lives are hanging in the balance. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 16, 2020

Get Ready for the Tweets

Trump is going to be angry-tweeting at Guthrie all day tomorrow — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 16, 2020

