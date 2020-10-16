Today's Top Stories
Savannah Guthrie Held Donald Trump's Feet to the Fire at the Town Hall

"I just don't know about QAnon," Trump said. "You do know," Guthrie replied.

By Jenny Hollander
us president donald trump participates in an nbc news town hall event moderated by savannah guthrie at the perez art museum in miami on october 15, 2020 photo by brendan smialowski afp photo by brendan smialowskiafp via getty images
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIGetty Images

President Donald Trump refused to participate in a virtual debate with Joe Biden, but he ended up debating someone: town hall moderator Savannah Guthrie, who hosted the Thursday event on NBC that aired at the same time as Biden's town hall on ABC. Trump is known for steamrolling over his opponents with his sheer force of speech, but Guthrie came prepared, calling out President Trump repeatedly on his inaccurate statements and holding his feet to the fire on questions he typically avoids.

On a number of occasions, Guthrie told the president in no uncertain terms that he had lied, even as the president spoke over her and attempted to deflect. Twitter is roundly praising Guthrie for pulling off what many of her competitors have failed at: Forcing Trump to answer questions without his detracting or evading the question, and not allowing him to interrupt her.

"You're Not Like Someone's Crazy Uncle"

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"So Cute"

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

She's Being Persistent

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"Fire Hose of Nonsense"

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It's Like a Debate

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On COVID-19

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Get Ready for the Tweets

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

