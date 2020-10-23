Well, we made it! Barely, but we got here: Thursday, October 22 marked the third and final presidential debate. Much like the first one, there were some interesting statements said (read: Joe Biden's "Will you shut up, man?"), a lot of talking over another, and—a classic!—some viral moments.

This time, things were a little different. The Commission on Presidential Debates announced days before the third debate saying that the first debate format was "depriving voters of the opportunity to be informed of the candidates' positions on the issues." So what did they plan to do? Mute the microphones!

How it worked: Each candidate had two minutes to answer their question—but unlike the first debate, the other candidate's microphone was muted during those two minutes. Once both of them responded to the question, they were free to engage with one another, and we saw how that went! (It reminded me of when my siblings and I would fight over little things, and my mother was left to be the mediator.) That being said, it wasn't as bad as the first, but it was still...something...that's for sure.

Since going outside and screaming into eternity isn't exactly accepted by your neighbors, sending out frantic tweets into the abyss that is your Twitter timeline seems like the next best option. Ahead, here are what some people thought about the viral moment. You'll probably agree with a couple. (Oh, and don't forget to vote on November 3!)

This entire debate is the Spider-Man pointing Spider-Man meme — Katherine Mangu-Ward (@kmanguward) October 23, 2020

This debate makes me not want to have children. What if I have two sons and end up moderating for the rest of my life? #Debates2020 — Amy Hoggart (@amy_hoggart) October 23, 2020

What I am taking away from this debate is that women should run everything — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 23, 2020

these debates make me so stressed and uncomfortable this feels like a family thanksgiving dinner #Debates2020 — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) October 23, 2020

This sucks I wish I was watching Emily in Paris for the first time again — Rachel Sennott (@Rachel_Sennott) October 23, 2020

The moderator by the end of tonight's debate pic.twitter.com/zlfwFBiJ2K — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) October 23, 2020

just hyperventilated thinking of the fact that IF I'M LUCKY i will have to watch presidential debates every four years until i die — josie duffy rice (is on leave) (@jduffyrice) October 23, 2020

This debate has a fever and the only prescription is more mute button pic.twitter.com/VlG7Aecgrt — Jay Smooth (@jsmooth995) October 23, 2020

This debate has lasted longer than quibi. #Debates2020 — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) October 23, 2020

Why would you watch the debates when there's a perfectly good ceiling to stare at — Matt Shirley (@mattsurely) October 23, 2020

i wouldn’t be surprised if this debate gave me my first grey hairs — Amirah 🦋 (@jalboyhamirah) October 23, 2020

