The Last Presidential Debate Was Better Than the First—At Least According to Twitter

"This entire debate is the Spider-Man pointing Spider-Man meme."

By Bianca Rodriguez
donald trump and joe biden participate in final debate before presidential election
Chip SomodevillaGetty Images

Well, we made it! Barely, but we got here: Thursday, October 22 marked the third and final presidential debate. Much like the first one, there were some interesting statements said (read: Joe Biden's "Will you shut up, man?"), a lot of talking over another, and—a classic!—some viral moments.

This time, things were a little different. The Commission on Presidential Debates announced days before the third debate saying that the first debate format was "depriving voters of the opportunity to be informed of the candidates' positions on the issues." So what did they plan to do? Mute the microphones!

How it worked: Each candidate had two minutes to answer their question—but unlike the first debate, the other candidate's microphone was muted during those two minutes. Once both of them responded to the question, they were free to engage with one another, and we saw how that went! (It reminded me of when my siblings and I would fight over little things, and my mother was left to be the mediator.) That being said, it wasn't as bad as the first, but it was still...something...that's for sure.

Since going outside and screaming into eternity isn't exactly accepted by your neighbors, sending out frantic tweets into the abyss that is your Twitter timeline seems like the next best option. Ahead, here are what some people thought about the viral moment. You'll probably agree with a couple. (Oh, and don't forget to vote on November 3!)

