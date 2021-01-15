Senator Lisa Murkowski Hints She'll Vote to Convict Trump

After a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in the middle of the Electoral College certification of the 2020 election, Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has been vocal about her feelings towards President Trump and the final days of his presidency. Before the House impeachment hearings, Murkowski told the Anchorage Daily News that Trump should resign immediately and be held accountable for inciting the attack on the Capitol.

"I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage," she said after President Trump tweeted that he wouldn't be attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. "I think he should leave. He said he’s not going to show up. He’s not going to appear at the inauguration."

These comments have indicated that Senator Murkowski may be one of the few Republicans who will vote to convict President Trump in the Senate impeachment trail once it's scheduled. (The House impeached President Trump on Wednesday for a second time.) This week, she also stated that it would be "appropriate" to block President Trump from holding future office, which would only happen if President Trump is convicted by the Senate, and believes he committed an impeachable offense.

"What I will tell you is that what I believe is that this president has committed an impeachable offense through his words on the sixth of January, and leading up to the sixth of January, when he was not honest to the American people about the election and the election results," Murkowski told KTUU, an Alaska TV station, on January 13. “I think that is one of the most consequential actions that we could take, and I think that would be appropriate. Given what we have seen from his actions and his failure to uphold the Constitution."

It's unclear what President Trump's future holds—and whether or not Senator Murkowski will take action regarding her comments once the Senate decides on a trial date.

Rachel Epstein Associate Digital Editor Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers culture, lifestyle, and politics.

