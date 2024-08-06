Who Is Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' Pick for Vice President?

On Tuesday, Kamala Harris selected Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate in her presidential bid, The New York Times reported. The Democratic nominee for president shared the news on social media, writing on X, "I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate." She continued, "As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team."

Walz shared his gratitude on X, writing, "It is the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign." He continued, "I’m all in." Expressing excitement for the future of the election campaign, Harris also wrote, "Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school."

But who is Tim Walz? Here's what you need to know about Kamala Harris' pick for VP.

He gained attention for calling the Republicans "weird people."

Walz perhaps gained an edge over the other VP contenders when he gave an interview on MSNBC, which subsequently went viral. "These are weird people on the other side," he told MSNBC (via the BBC). "They want to ban books. They want to be in your [doctor's] exam room."

Further elaborating on the Trump-Vance campaign ticket, Walz said, "You know there's something wrong with people when they talk about freedom: freedom to be in your bedroom, freedom to be in your exam room, freedom to tell your kids what they can read. That stuff is weird."

Gov. Tim Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris visit Planned Parenthood in Saint Paul, Minnesota in March 2024. (Image credit: Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

He's the governor of Minnesota.

Walz is currently serving his second term as the governor of Minnesota, after taking office in 2018. Since becoming the 41st governor of Minnesota, Walz has helped provide universal free school meals, fought for reproductive freedom and voting rights, and increased paid leave for workers.

In his role as governor, Walz also declared July 20, 2023 as Beyoncé Day in Minnesota, to commemorate the singer's Renaissance World Tour stop at Huntington Bank Stadium, via WCCO News. While Walz wasn't the first Minnesota governor to celebrate Beyoncé's indisputable talent, his recognition of the superstar is certainly welcome.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Walz grew up in Nebraska, where he enlisted in the Army National Guard after graduating from high school, his official bio notes. After receiving a social science degree from Chadron State College in 1989, he went on to work for the National Guard, serving for a total of 24 years.

He also became employed as a high school teacher in Mankato, Minnesota, where he "coached the school’s football team to a state championship," The New York Times reported.

Tim Walz discusses Project 2025 and Republican policies on reproductive health. (Image credit: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

His wife, Gwen, can "get anything done."

Walz met his wife, fellow teacher Gwen Whipple, while working at the same school, and they tied the knot in 1994. Since he became governor, Gwen has served as first lady of Minnesota, a role she doesn't take lightly. "Tim is the governor and makes the governor decisions," Gwen told the Star Tribune. "We have a lot to do and everyone has a role and part in it. It is my responsibility to find my way forward in this new role, with respect and awareness."

Walz has also made it clear that Gwen is an important part of his life and work, something that will likely continue in his role as Harris' vice president pick. "My wife can plan and get anything done," Walz said of Gwen's abilities while speaking to the Star Tribune.

Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, celebrate his 2018 election night win for the role of governor of Minnesota. (Image credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Tim Walz is a passionate advocate for reproductive rights.

Tim and Gwen Walz have two children—daughter Hope, who was born in January 2001, and son Gus, born in October 2006, People reported.

The couple welcomed their children after undergoing fertility treatments at the Rochester Mayo Clinic for a period of seven years. Tim discussed his family's fertility journey in an interview with the Star Tribune in March 2024, following the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling regarding embryos created during IVF. Most importantly, the governor wanted to ensure people continued to have control over their reproductive rights, ranging from IVF to abortion.

In January 2023, Walz enshrined the right to reproductive health care, including abortion, into Minnesota statutes, AP reported. Since then, he's made it clear he hopes to protect Minnesota residents when it comes to their reproductive rights. "I’m going to build up the battlements around protection as much as I can," he told Star Tribune.